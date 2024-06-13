Commander Country

WATCH: Washington Commanders Defensive Back Makes Unreal Interception During Minicamp

Quan Martin made the Washington Commanders play of the day on Day 2 of mandatory minicamp.

Nov 5, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Jartavius Martin (20) celebrates after an interception during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports / Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
The Washington Commanders are starting fresh in 2024 after their 2023 season saw lackluster effort, specifically on the defensive side of the ball as they were one of the league's worst units. They hired defensive-minded head coach Dan Quinn and flipped the roster via trade, free agency, and the NFL draft with the hopes of improving their putrid defense.

The Commanders have flipped their roster, but there are some holdovers from years past that they hope will translate into the new regime and forget their losing ways. One of those players is nickel back Jartavius 'Quan' Martin who impressed with an absolutely ridiculous interception on a ball from Marcus Mariota during Wednesday's mandatory minicamp practice.

The second-year defensive back out of Illinois played fairly solid in his rookie season playing in 16 games while starting five, and collecting 46 tackles (one TFL), one sack, four passes defended, and two interceptions.

Martin was likely slotted to man the same position heading into the 2024 season, but he will now have a battle on his hands with the Commanders drafting elite defensive back playmaker out of Michigan Mike Sainristil in the second round of this past April's NFL draft.

Caleb is from Nashville, TN, and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022 while co-hosting the Hear the Cannons podcast. He expanded his role with GamedayMedia by covering the Houston Texans and Washington Commanders in April of 2024. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole

