Commanders' Jayden Daniels out vs. Giants, but who else is inactive?

The Washington Commanders are hoping to snap their eight-game losing streak as they take on the New York Giants in Week 15.

The Commanders won't be at full strength with several injuries popping up throughout the season. Here's a look at who won't play against the Giants:

READ MORE: How to watch Commanders vs. Giants (Week 15): TV channel, livestream, kickoff time

QB Jayden Daniels

Daniels is out once again with an elbow injury that he re-aggravated last week against the Minnesota Vikings. This means Marcus Mariota will make his 7th start of the season for the Commanders, and he's expected to be their quarterback for the rest of the season.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels drops back to pass against the Minnesota Vikings. | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

CB Jonathan Jones

Jones is dealing with a rib injury and won't play in Week 15. Jones has 25 tackles and a sack so far this season in his first year with the Commanders.

RB Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Rodriguez is dealing with a groin injury and won't play against the Giants. This means Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Jeremy McNichols will carry the load for the Commanders in the backfield.

OT Trent Scott

Scott is a healthy scratch for the Commanders. Scott has not played since the Commanders went to the Lone Star State in Week 7 to take on the Dallas Cowboys.

OT George Fant

Fant is still dealing with a knee injury and won't be able to play against the Giants. His last appearance for the team was back in Week 6 when the Commanders hosted the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.

DE Drake Jackson

Jackson is dealing with groin and knee injuries and won't be rushing the passer against the Giants. He has yet to make an appearance with the Commanders this season.

Kickoff between the Washington Commanders and Giants is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET inside MetLife Stadium. Fans can watch the game on FOX or stream it on the Fox One app.

READ MORE: 5 Commanders veterans who are playing for their roster spot in the final four games

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders coordinator issues challenge to offense after shutout

• Commanders offensive line has quietly become team's 'steady' force

• Zach Ertz injury gives Commanders young tight ends chance to shine

•﻿ Commanders must move forward after another Jayden Daniels injury