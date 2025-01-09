What Are Washington Commanders' Super Bowl Odds Before Playoffs Begin?
The Washington Commanders are set to start the playoffs like they started the regular season -- in a matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
This season, the Commanders posted their best record since 1991, going 12-5 en route to their playoff berth. Last year, the team posted a 4-13 record, proving just how quickly they were able to turn things around.
New ownership turned over the front office and coaching staff, though some key roster changes really helped the Commanders turn the corner. Selecting former LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels No. 2 overall has proved to be a massive pick as the rookie signal caller had a superb campaign.
Will Daniels be set to get his first bit of playoff experience in his first season in the NFL, though, how real are the chances Washington is able to compete for a Super Bowl this season? Posting 12 wins and making the playoffs was certainly a great start, but now they've got to execute at a high level.
With Wild Card Weekend here, FOX Sports released a graphic detailing each of the 14 playoff teams' odds to win the Super Bowl. The Commanders were slotted at No. 10 with +4500 odds to win the Super Bowl.
The Commanders' opponent, the Buccaneers, are No. 8 with +2500 odds to win the Super Bowl.
With a rookie quarterback and first-year coaching staff, it certainly is a long shot for the Commanders to win the big game, though they've been hot over their last five games and will be a tough team to beat in their own regard.
