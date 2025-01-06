Commanders WR Terry McLaurin Sends Message Ahead of Playoffs
For just the second time in his career, Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin is in the playoffs, and he couldn't be more thrilled.
After finishing 7-9 four years ago to win the underwhelming NFC East, the Commanders now have 12 wins and a Wild Card spot, giving them a game against the NFC South champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
McLaurin knows what it takes to compete in the playoffs, and he hopes his team will follow through on his message.
“We’re just looking to be us," McLaurin said postgame. I think we’re looking to play a style of football where we’re aggressive early, we’re consistent and we can play a style of ball that’s complementary. If we do that, coupled with the winning time moments … we’ll like where we’re at I believe.
"This is what it’s all about playing for it all right now. It’s a new season. Everyone is zero and zero. It’s gonna come down to execution. The great thing for us is we’ve had multiple reps throughout the season where we’ve proven that we can make the plays when we have to make them. It’s just putting it all together now so we can play a complete game.”
The Commanders and Buccaners will kick off from Raymond James Stadium on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.
