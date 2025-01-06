Commanders' Dan Quinn Explains Jayden Daniels Benching vs. Cowboys
The Washington Commanders escaped the Dallas Cowboys with a 23-19 win, locking up the No. 6 seed for the NFC playoffs.
The Commanders’ clash against the Dallas Cowboys provided plenty of intrigue, not just from the on-field action but also from the tactical adjustments made at halftime.
Washington head coach Dan Quinn’s decision to change quarterbacks in the second half emerged as a key storyline in a game that had playoff implications.
“It wasn’t a plan going in,” Quinn said after the game. “We thought we were going to go all the way, but Jayden Daniels had some mild soreness in his leg. I just kind of made the decision, honestly, to say, ‘Hey, let’s go with Marcus [Mariota]."
The Commanders trailed narrowly going into halftime, and the Cowboys’ relentless upfield pressure made mobility at quarterback a necessity.
“They were really playing upfield,” Quinn said. “We’re going to have to use the quarterback’s legs more. And so, it was just really my decision to say, ‘Hey, let’s go this route.’”
Starting quarterback Jayden Daniels, who was sidelined for the second half, echoed his coach’s sentiments while maintaining his focus on the team’s overall performance.
“Just some leg soreness,” Daniels said. “At the end of the day, I respect the decision DQ made. I am just getting ready for next week.”
Daniels struggled in the first half completing 6 of 12 passes for 38 yards. He also ran the ball 4 times for 27 yards, with a long run of 16 yards.
When pressed about whether the soreness affected his mobility and decision-making in the pocket, Daniels admitted it played a role.
“It plays a part,” he said. “Other than that, it is just the open communication that we have, and ultimately DQ made the decision, so I respect it.”
The quarterback switch did lead to a victory with Mariota who was more than adequate in leading the Washington attack. He completed 15 of 18 passes for 161 yards with 2 touchdowns and no interceptions. Mariota also ran the ball 5 times for 56 yards and a touchdown. This included a game winning drive and led to a 5-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Terry McLaurin with 3 seconds left in the 4th quarter to secure the victory.
Washington fans will be watching this week once Washington returns to the practice field on Wednesday to see if this impacts Daniels moving forward.
