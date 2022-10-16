Why Did Commanders WR Dyami Brown Barely Play vs. Bears?

Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown is a week removed from the greatest moment of his football life.

The second-year pro had a pair of touchdowns in the Commanders' loss against the Tennessee Titans. Brown started in place of rookie Jahan Dotson, who missed the game with a hamstring injury. Dotson also missed Thursday's win against the Chicago Bears, but Brown didn't play as much of a role days after his career game.

Here's a look at the offense's snap counts from Thursday's game ...

Player Snaps Percentage Andrew Norwell, G 57 100 Saahdiq Charles, G 57 100 Cornelius Lucas, OT 57 100 Charles Leno Jr., OT 57 100 Tyler Larsen, C 57 100 Carson Wentz, QB 57 100 Terry McLaurin, WR 56 98 Cole Turner, TE 53 93 Curtis Samuel, WR 49 86 Cam Sims, WR 41 72 Brian Robinson Jr., RB 27 47 Armani Rogers, TE 18 32 J.D. McKissic, RB 17 30 Antonio Gibson, RB 15 26 Dax Milne, WR 6 11 Dyami Brown, WR 3 5

Instead of Brown, it was veteran Cam Sims who acted as the team's third wide receiver, playing in 41 offensive snaps (72%) compared to Brown's three snaps (5%).

The Commanders still snuck out a win against the Bears, but it's a little puzzling as to why Brown got so little playing time after a breakout performance. Perhaps there may have been an injury or Sims practiced better throughout the week, but it leads to a lot of questions behind the team's decision-making process if Brown was healthy.

