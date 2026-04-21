The NFL Draft is usually a joyous time as the team welcomes in its next rookie class, bringing rejuvenated vibes into the organization as well as the fanbase.

While on the outside it's a tremendous occasion for both draftee and drafter, there is a darker side to the draft that isn't inherently thought of as it unfolds: the players whose jobs are being taken.

A player is always working not to have that happen, but sometimes it's inevitable with how the chips fall. That player can likely still have a spot on the roster, as they often do, but they won't see the playing time or production they had before the incoming rookie. Here are three Washington Commanders players who could find their jobs being taken by rookies come NFL Draft night.

WR Treylon Burks

Washington Commanders wide receiver Treylon Burks (13) Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Burks made his way to Washington after being released by the Tennessee Titans last offseason, and after some promising showings, earned himself a one-year deal this offseason.

Burks is currently slotted as the Commanders' WR2 opposite of Terry McLaurin, but the Commanders haven't been shy when it comes to their lust for a legit second option at wideout. If they take a premier wideout like Carnell Tate with the seventh pick or someone within the first few rounds that can outplay Burks, he could see his job taken as the second option, losing his path to being a focal point of the offense.

S Will Harris

Washington Commanders safety Will Harris (3) Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The veteran safety will be entering year two of his contract with the Commanders, but could see his snap counts greatly reduced this season.

Currently slotted as the starting free safety next to recently signed strong safety Nick Cross on the depth chart, Harris has been a reliable glue guy but could find himself out of a starting job if the Commanders decide to draft Caleb Downs out of Ohio State with the seventh overall pick.

If Downs or another player proves to Washington that they deserve those starting snaps, Harris' role as a primary defensive communicator evaporates. This would move Harris into more of a mentorship role while he continues to play as a rotational safety and possibly even a special teams role.

LB Nick Bellore

Washington Commanders linebacker Nick Bellore (57) | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A veteran leader from the linebacker position, Bellore has served primarily on special teams while offering his mentorship.

The Commanders seem pretty set at linebacker with starter Leo Chenal and Frankie Luvu, but they could use an upgrade next to Jordan Magee as they continue their youth movement on defense.

If that is the case and the Commanders take someone like Ohio State's Sonny Styles, Bellore likely will see himself as the odd man out in the linebacker room, even in defensive coordinator Darone Jones' multiple schemes.

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