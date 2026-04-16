Are the New Commanders Uniforms a Masterpiece or a Major Miss?

The Washington Commanders are still in the early stages of their new era since Josh Harris, Adam Peters, and Dan Quinn arrived, and so much has already been done in the few years since.

The culture has been shifted in the locker room, and a deal was struck for the team to move back to its original home in D.C. at the old RFK Stadium site. And this offseason, the organization put more emphasis on the movement as they officially revealed new uniforms that bridge the gap between the franchise's past successes and the modern era of Commanders' football.

The front office took into account fan concepts from the internet for the new designs, and those same fans, for the most part, were overwhelmingly happy with how the new digs turned out as they moved further away from the outdated and cheesy look of the past.

"Commanders" Absent from Uniforms

A major win amongst fans, it seems, has come from them not including the team name anywhere on the uniforms. While not big on the outside, fans have been split on the name "Commanders" since its inception. Many have called for the team to return to their original name, the "Redskins", but with that unable to happen at this time, the people in charge got as close as they could to returning the original look from that period without slapping the Commanders' name on the jerseys.

This isn't uncommon as many teams across the NFL have gone a similar path.

Finer Details

While the new uniforms were well received by most fans, with most of the hype coming from how much better the black "Raise Hail" ones are and the absence of the team name, there were some sticking points where they could have been a bit more detailed.

This arose from the new alternate logo that is featured on the black helmet, where the spear and the block "W" interweave to represent those leading the fight as the past and present are meshed together.

Washington Commanders Uniform Reveal 2026 | Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commander

One notable fan, Barstool Sports' PFT Commenter, took to his social media account to describe what many have thought about the design, saying, "I keep looking at the W and the spear and its giving me anxiety. I cant tell if its possible or not. Now imagine being a opponent trying to figure that out. Sun Tzu."

Many have argued that the spear should go under the fold of the "W", when it's clear that the official release has the spear going above the fold of the "W", which has caused those to believe that it would be impossible to occur.

Nonetheless, fans seem to be happy with how things came about with the new uniforms and will get their first chance to see them when Week 1 of the 2026 season kicks off in September.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.