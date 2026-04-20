Commanders GM Fully Against This One Move In NFL Draft

It's officially NFL Draft week, and the Washington Commanders should have an idea of what they will do with the seventh overall pick as well as their game plan for Days 2 and 3.

The seventh pick has been all the talk when it comes to the Commanders, with one option being to trade back and acquire more draft capital while still netting a solid, starting-level player later in the first round.

We won't know if Washington will implement this idea until they are on the clock; however, we do know that they won't be trading within the NFC East at seven, as general manager Adam Peters shut down that notion during his pre-draft press conference.

Asked about trading a Top 10 pick within the division, Adam Peters says that cant be a consideration. "We do what's best for our team." AP jokes no matter what happens "we gotta beat them on Sunday..or Monday or Wednesday or Thursday or Friday." — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) April 16, 2026

No Trades With the NFC East

Peters seemed pretty adamant that they would never do business with the likes of the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, or New York Giants when they have a pick inside the top ten, but that doesn't mean that he wouldn't at some point in the draft.

The NFC East seems as open as it has been over the past few seasons.

The Eagles don't look like the juggernaut we have been used to seeing, with cracks being shown and what seems like the imminent trade of A.J. Brown on the horizon.

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The Giants are looking to build on their young quarterback Jaxon Dart with a new coaching staff in place, with John Harbaugh leading the charge, but they also just traded away their cog along the defensive line, Dexter Lawrence II, to the Cincinnati Bengals for a second top-ten pick in the 2026 draft.

The Cowboys seem like a team that can compete with the Commanders to dethrone the Eagles, but despite having one of the most electrifying offenses in the NFL, they must show they are locked in on getting the defense up to par.

The Commanders were almost able to knock out the Eagles just two seasons ago when they reached the NFC Championship game that ultimately ended in a loss to Philly, and they will have a great chance at doing so again. However, it won't come at the disposal of trading with anyone in the division, no matter if it were to improve the roster to make them better contenders in the NFC East and across the NFL.

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