Commanders Circling One Of NFL Draft’s Most Dangerous Weapons

The Washington Commanders are only a few days away from the 2026 NFL Draft. When the festivities begin on Thursday, Washington will have an opportunity to add talent to the franchise to help get things back on track.

It's no secret that the Commanders have a handful of needs across the roster. As of now, Washington has a pair of top-100 picks to work with.

Trading back to acquire more draft capital is always a possibility. Either way, depending on how the board shakes out, the Commanders could end up targeting an explosive wide receiver.

Washington Keeping Serious Eye On Arizona State Star WR Jordyn Tyson

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Washington is without a bonafied WR2 to pair with All-Pro Terry McLaurin. Deebo Samuel is still a free agent, but is unlikely to return at this stage. Though the team has high hopes for some of the players in the room, like Jaylin Lane and Luke McCaffrey, an injection of talent might still be necessary.

Whether that comes with the Commanders' No. 7 overall pick remains to be seen. Regardless, general manager Adam Peters and the front office are keeping an eye on an explosive wide receiver.

According to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, Washington was among over 20 teams with representatives at Arizona State star wide receiver Jordyn Tyson's personal workout last week. A hamstring injury kept Tyson from doing much at the NFL Combine and Pro Day, so he wanted to show that he was healthy before the draft.

Despite the injury, Tyson's 26 reps on the bench tied for the second-most by a wide receiver in the history of the combine. He dealt with plenty of ailments during his college career, including a torn ACL, MCL, and PCL, along with a broken collarbone.

When Tyson is on the field, it's hard to deny what he brings to the table. Over the last two seasons at Arizona State, he caught 136 passes for 1,812 yards while compiling 19 total touchdowns. He's got a number of highlight reel catches in his arsenal.

Tyson earned first-team All-Big 12 honors in consecutive seasons, along with third-team All-America honors in 2024.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound vertical threat is projected to hear his name called somewhere in the first round. It's probable that Tyson will still be around when the Commanders pick, but they do have some other high-profile names in their sights, such as Ohio State's Caleb Downs, Carnell Tate, and Sonny Styles, Miami's Rueben Bain Jr., and Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love.

In the event Washington chooses to do so, Tyson would be a trade down candidate.

The 2026 NFL Draft begins from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Thursday, April 23.

Where Are The Commanders Slated To Pick In The 2026 NFL Draft?

- Round 1 (Pick 7)

- Round 3 (Pick 71)

- Round 5 (Pick 147)

- Round 6 (Pick 187)

- Round 6 (Pick 209)

- Round 7 (Pick 223)

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