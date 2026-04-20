One Surprising Position the Commanders Might Pass on in Round 1

The Washington Commanders have been linked to almost every top prospect in the first round of the NFL Draft, with their seventh overall pick, excluding quarterback and offensive line.

Adam Peters will have his work cut out for him once the Commanders are on the clock. With so many options at his disposal, it begs the question if he will look to acquire draft capital and move back or take one of the top prospects at seven with either an area of need or best player available.

Many have clamored for the Commanders to draft one of the top wide receivers in the draft to pair with Terry McLaurin for star quarterback Jayden Daniels, but in all reality, it's the one position that Washington might pass on when it' their time to make a selection in the first round.

Commanders Skip on WR at No. 7

Washington has been mocked to land a wide receiver early like Ohio States's Carnell Tate, Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson, and USC's Makai Lemon, but they would be wise to pass on them if they are available at seven.

While adding an elite weapon for Daniels and the offense makes sense when you look at the roster, the team cannot afford to spend their only "blue-chip" asset on a luxury position while they wait 64 more picks until they are able to draft another player.

Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Pivoting to a defensive player like Sonny Styles, Caleb Downs, or Mansoor Delane makes more sense if they stick with the seventh pick and don't move back. And if they do want to add more firepower on the other side of the ball, taking Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love would give them a proven producer who is viewed more as an overall weapon than just a running back.

This rookie class is heralded as top-heavy with defensive freaks, so being able to get a generational talent on that side of the ball should be a priority over wide receivers who have hype but will have to prove themselves at the next level.

The positional ceiling and value will play heavily into the seventh pick for Peters and the Commanders, so why "waste" it on a position that isn't necessarily guaranteed to give you the production you are looking for right off the bat?

The Commanders want to maximize Daniels' window, and yes, acquiring a wide receiver would help, but it's important to remember it's a team game. And with the Commanders' defense being a major issue over the past couple of seasons, focusing on that side of the ball will be key early on, and then they can start to discuss drafting a wideout later in the draft or potentially going after one on the free agent market

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