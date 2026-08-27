Everything Jayden Daniels Said After Commanders-Ravens Joint Practice

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels spoke with reporters after Wednesday's joint practice with the Baltimore Ravens and acknowledged it wasn't the Commanders' best day offensively.



He covered several topics, including the offensive line, the center rotation, his own training camp, Lamar Jackson, and preparing for Week 1.



Below is everything Daniels said following Wednesday’s joint practice with the Ravens.

Opening statement

“As a team, Baltimore — good players, well coached. Back-and-forth battle. Not the best day that I thought we could have had, just from all around, for myself to everybody else. But these are opportunities that you get to learn from.”

What do you take away from today's practice for yourself?

“I would say you just got to play everything true. Own this, watch the tape, take the coaching, be coachable to be able to move forward from this. Good thing about it, man, it's what, August whatever? I don't know what day it is, but it's August whatever. Our first game is September 13th. So, that's when it really matters. So, this is an opportunity just to be around each other. We're out here for a couple days, being a lot in the hotel with each other, bond, connect and really just build that camaraderie, chemistry moving forward to the season.”

Rook in the end zone 🤝 pic.twitter.com/eIv32OYfh7 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 27, 2026

With the offensive line in flux and different players coming in and out, how have you handled that?

“I mean, I got to do my job. At the end of the day, they have to do their job. So, I'm never going to go out there and complain about X, Y and Z. That's not me because, at the end of the day, I can control what I can control. And everybody in this organization, on this team, has a job to do. So, who am I to go out there and try to do other people's job? My job is to come out here and get better as a football player, lead this team, so ultimately when November, December and those months come around, we can win football games.”

How do you build chemistry with the center position when different players are rotating through?

“I mean, we do a good job throughout QB-center exchange. I'm working with different guys. When they come in, just that camaraderie and everything. I think more so just being on the same page, communicating. For me, whether that's knowing what the point is, we're pointing the same way where they're going, do I have to flip a protection, run-game stuff like that, and really just breathing life into whoever's in there.”

How is this year's situation at center different when you haven't had the same player there throughout camp?

“I mean, I'm out here with who's out here at the end of the day. Nick is on his way back. Julian, Matt, those guys are doing a tremendous job up front, just with the situation that they're in, to go out there and compete and put their best foot forward. So, at the end of the day, I'm just doing my job.”

How difficult is it to build chemistry with the center considering how closely you have to work together?

“Doing my job with the guys that I have, Matt and Julian. So, they've been doing a great job. It's been like that for the majority of camp, so you don't see me complaining now.”

Between today's joint practice and last Saturday's game, do you feel like the starters have gotten enough work to be ready?

“Yeah. I took a lot of reps today, so it's good. I mean, get to go over here and see different looks. In the games, you don't really see a lot of exotic looks, say. So, you got some good work on third downs, first, second downs versus a coordinator like this, a team like this, that gave us good work just to have answers to go out there and play ball at the end of the day. No matter what, we get paid to play ball, so we're going to be ready when it's time.”

Without knowing exactly when Nick Allegretti will return, how do you stay connected with him while also working with Matt and Julian?

“I've been with Nick going on three years now, so we kind of already have a chemistry. We talk. I just tell him, attack his process. At the end of the day, I got to attack my process. He's got to attack his, and whenever he comes back, he comes back. If not, it's not going to change my thought process. It's not going to change how I approach each and every day and how I'm going to get better. It's not going to change the way that I lead not only the offense, but the team also.”

Does it get frustrating dealing with so many injuries during training camp and not having everyone on the field together?

“It's part of the game at the end of the day. It's a new team every year. Things are going to happen. We play a contact sport, physical, violent sport. So, things are going to happen. You get put in uncompromising situations where your body's not really used to. So, things happen at the end of the day.”

How would you assess the training camp you've had?

“I think I had a good camp. I think I still could get better and work on things, but at the end of the day, man, I took each and every day and didn't take it for granted because I got football taken away from me for some time last year, dealing with a lot of different things. So, it's one, just appreciation of being able to be healthy and on the field and practicing and getting better as a player.”

How has your chemistry been with Tone?

“It's been good. I mean, Tone is a kid that wants to learn. He's always asking questions. He's always around. And, yeah, I mean, Cover 0 — I tried not to, my bad — Cover 0, fourth down and I want to say eight, nine. Knew it was Cover 0. Got to get the ball up. It's always a lot of he-say, she-say, sack or not, this, that, but I got to do my job at the end of the day. You got to play it true, play it out, give my guy a chance to make a play, and Tone did that.”

Do you have a relationship with Lamar Jackson?

“Yeah, I do. That's my guy. That's my guy.”

Is there anything you've taken from Lamar Jackson's game or from your conversations with him?

“I mean, what he's accomplished in this league is second to none. A lot of respect for Lamar and what he's done, how he's been doubted his whole career to now. Man, he's shining. I like to keep our conversations private, but the utmost respect for Lamar.”

You've only played three preseason snaps, so how is your approach different in a joint practice where you get more work but aren't going to be hit?

“I mean, at the end of the day, man, I'm not really worried about the rush in the game or in the joint practice. If nothing's there and stuff, got to use my legs, use my God-given abilities. And even the same with a game, I can't really focus on the rush, worry about getting hit. I got a job to do. I get paid to stand in there and deliver throws to guys that are open. So, I got to do that.”

Is there anything offensively that you feel has to improve before the regular season?

“No. I think we just overall got to keep building and keep growing. You're not winning a Super Bowl right now. You're not playing for a Super Bowl right now, playing for the division, stuff like that. First game matters September 13th, and you just try to get better each and every day, build reps over time and hopefully you're playing your best ball towards the end of the season.”

You mentioned admiring what Lamar Jackson has accomplished after being doubted. Do you feel like you or the Commanders are being doubted this offseason?

“Everybody got their opinions at the end of the day. Can't control people's opinions. We just got to go out there and put our best foot forward and show them.”

You addressed the situation in an Instagram statement and said you wanted to keep the focus on football. Are you able to say why you decided to file the lawsuit?

“I posted a statement on Instagram, and it said everything I needed to say. So, appreciate y'all. Thank you.”

Watch Jayden Daniels’ full press conference below.

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