Commanders vs. 49ers Weather Forecast for Monday Night Football

The Washington Commanders head to Santa Clara, California, this week to face the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football, and the weather forecast looks fairly manageable as Washington tries to pick up its second win of the season. Rain chances are low throughout the game, although wind gusts could still affect throws downfield and longer field-goal attempts.



Kickoff at Levi’s Stadium is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 19, which is 5:15 p.m. for fans attending the game.

Commanders-49ers Weather Forecast at Kickoff

The National Weather Service’s hourly forecast for the stadium area keeps rain chances at 3% through the game. Temperatures fall as the evening goes on, with west-northwest winds easing later.



NWS forecast updated Sunday, Oct. 18, at 4:47 p.m. ET / 1:47 p.m. PT. Monday’s hourly forecast:

Pacific Time Eastern Time Temperature Rain Chance Sustained Wind 5 p.m. -- near kickoff 8 p.m. 64°F 0% WNW 11 mph 6 p.m. 9 p.m. 61°F 1% WNW 11 mph 7 p.m. 10 p.m. 59°F 0% WNW 11 mph 8 p.m. 11 p.m. 58°F 0% WNW 5 mph

Gusts are forecast to reach 21 mph from 5–7 p.m. Pacific.

How the Weather Could Affect Commanders vs. 49ers

For Jayden Daniels and Brock Purdy, those gusts are worth paying attention to when throwing downfield. Both quarterbacks will get a chance to see how the ball is carrying during warmups, but they’ll still have to account for changes in the wind once the game begins. The conditions at field level will matter more than the forecast number alone.



The kicking game could require a little more judgment as well, particularly when Dan Quinn is deciding whether to try a longer field goal. Distance is already part of that decision, and a gust blowing into the kicker’s face could make an attempt less appealing than it looked before the drive started. Washington’s kicking unit should get a better feel for that in both directions before kickoff.

Levi’s Stadium Weather for Fans

Anyone going to Monday night’s game should bring a sweatshirt or light jacket, especially if the plan is to arrive early and stay through the final whistle. Temperatures are expected to fall into the upper 50s by 8 p.m. Pacific, and sitting in the stands with a breeze could make that extra layer useful.



The stadium’s event guide lists parking lots opening at 1:45 p.m. Pacific and general stadium gates opening at 3:15 p.m. Fans tailgating will have several hours outside before kickoff, so it makes sense to dress for the temperature when leaving the stadium as well as when arriving.



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