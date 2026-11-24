Washington scored on six straight drives of at least 50 yards against Cincinnati and still needed Drew Stevens’ final kick to win. | Philip Hughes | HTTR4LIFE LLC

The Washington Commanders did not hit the ground running on offense Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. In fact, the team stumbled, gaining only 27 yards on 15 plays across their first four possessions, all of which ended with Tress Way working his magic. After that, Washington scored on their next six possessions: one touchdown and five field goals. NFL Network said the Commanders are the first team in 45 seasons to finish a game with six straight scoring drives of at least 50 yards. That said, the real question here is: how did that much sustained offense still leave Washington behind in the final minute?



Down 10-0, Washington drove 79 yards in 1:43 before halftime. Jayden Daniels scrambled for 10 yards on third-and-9, then found tight end Chig Okonkwo for 32 yards. On a play that Treylon Burks appeared headed for a touchdown, he instead drew pass interference in the end zone, and then Jacory "Bill" Croskey-Merritt scored from the one. That drive started it all.



The Bengals won the opening toss and elected to receive, so Washington got the ball first in the second half, and Daniels' 47-yard run sparked another scoring drive. Later, Stefon Diggs added a nice 29-yard catch on second-and-20, extending the drive that gave Washington its first lead. The Commanders finished with 428 yards, 23 first downs, and 150 rushing yards on 26 carries.

After converting 7-of-14 third downs against the Giants, Washington went just 2-of-10 against Cincinnati, doing most of its work on first and second down.



All that yardage kept rookie kicker Drew Stevens busy. Washington reached the red zone four times and scored a touchdown once; the other three trips ended with field goals. Cincinnati had allowed touchdowns on just 40% of opponents’ red-zone trips coming into Monday, so the Bengals have been doing this most of the year. Still, Washington put together a 13-play, 73-yard drive that reached Cincinnati’s 7 and came away with a 25-yard kick. The late 41-yarder was a different decision. Facing fourth-and-1 at the Bengals’ 24, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn took the points, sending his special teams unit out for the field goal and a 19-17 lead with 2:26 left. He said he wanted Daniels to get another chance if Cincinnati answered: “And I didn't want him to not touch the ball again at the end of the game.”



Joe Burrow did answer. Evan McPherson’s 56-yard field goal put Cincinnati ahead 20-19 with 46 seconds left. After the kickoff return, Daniels took over at his own 28 with 39 seconds and no timeouts. He found rookie Antonio Williams for 22 yards, spiked the ball, then went back to Williams for 42 more to the Bengals’ 8 on a play that even Peyton Manning said was perfect. Manning quoted Dan Marino on ESPN's ManningCast, saying, "There's no defense for a perfect throw. That was a perfect throw." Another spike gave Stevens time to make his fifth field goal, a 26-yarder as time expired. Washington won because Daniels and Williams covered 64 yards in two throws, and Stevens didn’t miss. Against Arizona on Sunday, the Commanders will need more of those long drives to end with someone other than their kicker scoring.

The entire final drive that sealed the @Commanders win, as seen on the ManningCast. pic.twitter.com/wIsF7V4TPN — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) November 24, 2026

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