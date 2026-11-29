According to a report by Adam Schefter, league sources have told ESPN that the Washington Commanders are targeting Week 14's game (Dec. 13) against the Houston Texans for Brandon Aiyuk's debut. The team has also not ruled out Dec. 6 against the Tennessee Titans, something ESPN called "unlikely."

Dan Quinn called last week a “good first impression”. Came away from his presser Friday believing it would be sooner rather than later. So this timetable makes a lot of sense. https://t.co/5wUuV9UGXx — John Keim (@john_keim) November 29, 2026

Aiyuk joined Washington’s practice squad Thursday. Quinn liked his hands and quickness through two practices but ruled him out for Sunday’s game at Arizona. Aiyuk last played in October 2024, when he tore the ACL and MCL in his right knee. ESPN reported the team still sees some rust. Quinn wants to see how Aiyuk runs routes and combinations in practice before deciding when he’s ready to play.



ESPN also reported that once Aiyuk is ready, Washington plans to add him to its 53-man roster on a one-year deal for the rest of the season. One source said the hope is that “it can turn into a longer marriage.”



Washington’s receivers have been producing while he gets ready. Antonio Williams caught nine passes for 122 yards against Cincinnati, and Stefon Diggs and Treylon Burks have their own work in the offense. The coming practices give Aiyuk time to learn David Blough’s offense and work on his timing with Jayden Daniels while giving the staff a better look at where he fits. A target for his first game doesn’t determine how much he’ll play.



A promotion to the 53-man roster or a practice-squad elevation would put the Tennessee game in play. Without either move, Aiyuk will have to wait at least another week.



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