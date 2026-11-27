Following a week without practice, Washington Commanders cornerback Amik Robertson was ruled out against Arizona with an ankle injury and will miss his second straight game.



Robertson injured his ankle on the final play of last Friday's practice. On Friday, Quinn told reporters at his press conference that he's been working to return: "He’s just not there yet." Quinn also said they haven't decided on any type of longer-term move, such as injured reserve.



Without Robertson in Week 11, the team turned to a rotation that included Rasul Douglas and Trey Amos each playing all 58 defensive snaps, Fabian Moreau playing 10, and Mike Sainristil in on four against Cincinnati.



Treylon Burks (foot) and Charles Omenihu (rib) returned to full participation Friday after being limited Wednesday and Thursday. Jayden Daniels (left elbow/left hand), Rachaad White (heel), John Bates (shoulder), Quan Martin (shoulder), Sonny Styles (ankle), Andrew Wylie (hip) and Colson Yankoff (knee) were listed as full all three days. None have a game designation. Stefon Diggs appeared on Wednesday’s report for personal reasons but was removed Thursday.

Commanders Final Injury Report - Week 12

Player Injury WED THU FRI GAME Amik Robertson Ankle DNP DNP DNP OUT Treylon Burks Foot Limited Limited Full -- Charles Omenihu Rib Limited Limited Full -- John Bates Shoulder Full Full Full -- Jayden Daniels Left elbow/Left Hand Full Full Full -- Quan Martin Shoulder Full Full Full -- Sonny Styles Ankle Full Full Full -- Rachaad White Heel Full Full Full -- Andrew Wylie Hip Full Full Full -- Colson Yankoff Knee Full Full Full --

Arizona ruled out Carson Beck with a back injury, so former Commanders quarterback Josh Johnson will start for the second straight week. Guard Jon Gaines II (ankle) is out, while defensive lineman Zach Carter (knee) is also out and remains on injured reserve. Tight end Hunter Long (ankle) and linebackers Karson Sharar (groin) and Cody Simon (calf) are questionable. Sunday’s inactive lists will settle their status and show which corners Washington dresses.



Brandon Aiyuk won’t make his Commanders debut in Arizona. Quinn said Friday that he won't be elevated from the practice squad this week. Aiyuk has taken part in two practices with Washington, and Quinn liked what he saw from his hands and how quickly he got in and out of breaks. The receiver is still learning a new offense and hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2024. Washington hasn’t given a date for his debut.



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