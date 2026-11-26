The Washington Commanders officially signed Brandon Aiyuk to their practice squad after Wednesday’s workout. Head coach Dan Quinn liked what he saw, but set no timetable for the former 49ers star receiver to return to action. It appears the staff will rightfully make Aiyuk earn a game-day role, which should be an interesting situation.

Winners

Jayden Daniels



The player on the roster who knows Brandon Aiyuk best is Jayden Daniels. He's also the person who stands to gain the most from adding a competitor with Aiyuk's skill set. Daniels already knows how Aiyuk runs routes, and he compared renewing their chemistry to riding a bike, adding that he hasn't thrown him the ball in a long time. One thing to remember: familiarity from years before doesn't guarantee anything; that said, the two recently made up for whatever issues that arose during the offseason and are ready to focus on football.



David Blough



Washington's first-year offensive coordinator could add another weapon to the mix. One that has, in the past, had game-changing receiving abilities. Washington either lucked into a premier talent or took a small chance on a former All-Pro who doesn't end up working out. Currently, I'm hoping for the former and do believe that the stars are aligning for it to work. Against Cincinnati, Washington gained 428 yards, but converted only 2 of 10 on third downs and managed only one touchdown on four red-zone trips. The last of those trips was the game-winning kick with four seconds left, so that one went exactly as it should have. In Aiyuk’s last full season, 61 of 75 catches gained first downs; five of six receptions inside the opponent’s 20 scored touchdowns. Once he's ready, Aiyuk could expand Blough's options considerably.



Antonio Williams



Some may believe having another target like Aiyuk in the lineup takes away from the job rookie receiver Antonio Williams has been doing. I believe that's the wrong way to look at it, as having both in the same rotation will help Williams grow as a player. The team has already learned what he brings to the lineup this season, and there is no reason to hand that work to Aiyuk before he earns it.



Stefon Diggs



When Stefon Diggs signed with Washington, the plan was to line him up next to Terry McLaurin with the two dazzling fans as a one-two combo. Aiyuk could bring some of that possibility back if he can still play at that level. Diggs can work at Z or in the slot, leaving room for Aiyuk outside if he earns it.

Commanders GM Adam Peters talking about the type of impact Brandon Aiyuk might make this season.



Peters said, "anytime somebody hasn't played in two years you really have to temper the expectations...he looked really good. He looked like the guy that we knew." pic.twitter.com/7zl4nYqA3L — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) November 25, 2026

Losers

Van Jefferson



I've always viewed Van Jefferson's time with Washington as a security blanket behind a room of receivers who all hit from different angles. With several in that room out with injuries, Jefferson has found his way into games this season, but he played only 16 offensive snaps against Cincinnati. Those reps could come under pressure if Aiyuk eventually earns a game-day role.



Treylon Burks



Treylon Burks is in a different position from Jefferson. He played 49 snaps Monday and has earned a regular place outside. Aiyuk isn't taking that job today. Still, if Washington eventually decides Aiyuk is ready for a meaningful offensive role, some of those outside opportunities will have to come from somewhere. Burks now has another player to hold off, and his two catches for 30 yards against Cincinnati give him reason to keep making his own case.



Malik Heath



Here's one receiver who already has an answer. Washington signed Aiyuk and cornerback Ambry Thomas to the practice squad and released Malik Heath in the same roster update. Heath had joined the practice squad just a week earlier. Jefferson and Burks might lose work later; Heath lost his spot now.



An Immediate WR Fix



The elephant in the room is that Aiyuk will likely solve nothing while he gets back up to speed in practice and learns what the team needs from him. Quinn said he has no target date. He wants to see routes and combinations in practice, beyond what Wednesday’s workout showed. Aiyuk can't help Washington finish drives from the practice squad. Before he gets that chance, the Commanders have to elevate him for a game or sign him to the 53-man roster. Then Blough can find out whether he gives Daniels another answer on third down and inside the 20, where the windows close faster and timing matters more than a clean workout.



Aiyuk's 2023 production gives Washington a reason to find out, but it says little about what he can do this week. Until he shows it against NFL defenders, Washington still has to finish drives with the receivers it already has. The biggest loser is the idea that bringing in Aiyuk has already fixed that problem.



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Considering Brandon Aiyuk’s availability was an open secret for months, I asked Adam Peters how long he's imagined signing the WR.



(The "local" part means he really did buy a house!) pic.twitter.com/YpcM9SIw8R — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 25, 2026