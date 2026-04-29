Commander’s Biggest Remaining Needs After the Draft—What’s Still Missing

Adam Peters and the Washington Commanders answered a ton of roster questions through free agency and the 2026 NFL Draft, but that doesn't mean that they have completed the process of getting the depth chart to where it needs to be as we head towards offseason programs.

The emphasis this offseason has been on adding versatile players, especially on the defensive side of the ball. That was more evident in free agency for Washington, but they moved to the other side of the ball a bit more in the draft.

There is plenty to like about what Peters was able to do to improve the Commanders' roster after a lackluster 2025 season, but we have identified two crucial areas that are still missing from the puzzle.

The WR Problem

While the Commanders added Dyami Brown and Van Jefferson in free agency and took Antonio Williams in the third round of the draft, the team still lacks someone who can be a legit threat and complement Terry McLaurin as a true WR2.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The Commanders have plenty of wideouts with a variety of skillsets, but what they are lacking is a receiver who can change the game, be physical, someone who can be effective in the red zone, and be a specialist when it comes to contested catches.

Being able to outfight physical cornerbacks is key in the league, and without a big-bodied target, it limits what quarterback Jayden Daniels can do when defenses play heavy press-man coverage. Adding a veteran like a Jauan Jennings, Brandon Aiyuk, or Stefon Diggs would help in being able to curb this missing element on offense.

Boundary Cornerback

The Commanders have a young, talented duo at their starting boundary cornerback positions in Mike Sainristil and Trey Amos, but they didn't take a single corner in the 2026 NFL Draft and lack any real depth past recently acquired Ahkello Witherspoon.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Witherspoon is the primary veteran presence in the room, but his extensive injury history makes him a risky play that could lead to the room failing once again in 2026. If the young core of Sainristil and Amos isn't yet ready to take that next step, the secondary could once again become vulnerable to the elite-level wide receivers that reside in the NFC East.

With Martin Emerson off the market after signing with the New Orleans Saints, the Commanders should consider adding a one-year, prove-it type deal to players like Trevon Diggs, L'Jarius Sneed, or Jeff Okudah to help in this area.

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