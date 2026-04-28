Commanders Mourn Loss of Legend and Ring of Fame Linebacker

The Washington Commanders franchise and fans are mourning the loss of a cornerstone that contributed to the team’s storied past. Monte Coleman, a Ring of Fame linebacker and three-time Super Bowl champion, has passed away at the age of 68.

A Staple in the Glory Years

Coleman spent his entire 16-year NFL career in Washington from 1979 to 1994, appearing in 215 regular-season games, the second most in franchise history behind Hall of Famer Darrell Green. A key contributor during the team’s glory years, he played a role in all three of the team's Super Bowl victories.

He finished his career with 999 solo tackles, ranking second all-time in Commanders history, along with 49.5 sacks, which ranks sixth, and 17 interceptions, where three of those interceptions were returned for touchdowns.

Linebacker Monte Coleman (51) | Manny Rubio-Imagn Images

From Walk On to NFL Legend

Born on November 4, 1957, in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, Coleman’s journey to the NFL began when he was a walk-on at the University of Central Arkansas. At UCA, Coleman transitioned from safety to linebacker, where he recorded a school record of 22 interceptions. In the 1979 NFL Draft, Coleman was selected by Washington in the 11th round, making him the first player in program history to be drafted.

Giving Back to the Game

Following his playing career, Coleman returned to Arkansas to coach. He later became head coach at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, where he led the program from 2008 to 2017 and won a Southwestern Athletic Conference championship in 2012.

A Lasting Legacy

Coleman’s legacy extended beyond the field. He was named Washingtonian of the Year in 1996 for his impact in the community and was inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame in 1998. He was later honored as one of the Commanders' 70 Greatest players and received the Elijah Pitts Award for his lifetime achievements before being enshrined in the franchise’s Ring of Fame in 2015.

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