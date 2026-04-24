Chiefs First Round Pick Mansoor Delane Takes Friendly Jab at Commanders GM

Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn had their eyes on plenty of the NFL Draft's top prospects heading into it, but it wasn't clear whether they would continue to add skill around Jayden Daniels on offense or continue their youth and versatility movement on the defensive side of the ball.

With how the board fell through the first four picks, it became evident that the Commanders would be in a great position to take one of the best defenders seventh overall. And while they were happy to eventually select Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles at seven, they could have been in play for the player who went one pick ahead of them.

In a shocking move, the Kansas City Chiefs were aggressive, trading picks nine, 74, and 148 to the Cleveland Browns for the sixth slot, where they took the best cornerback in the draft, LSU's Mansoor Delane. It was a clear need for the Chiefs after they lost two starting corners in free agency, but it also would have been a great pick for the Commanders just a pick later.

It would have been interesting to see what Peters and company would have done if Delane was still available at their pick, but it appears that they very likely would have taken him if not for the Chiefs' move, per Delane's own comments after getting drafted.

Delane Adds Playful Banter to Post-Draft Interview

"Mr. Peters, you're a little too late. They made a great decision coming up and getting a dog," Delane quipped as he smiled at the camera after being drafted by the Chiefs.

LSU Tigers defensive back Mansoor Delane is selected by the Kansas City Chiefs Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Delane, a Maryland native, spoke out to the kids who grew up in the area who have dreams and goals, such as his of making the NFL during his interview as well. Delane's character is high, and he is sure as heck a dang good football player.

Yes, the Commanders might have missed out on the best cornerback of the draft, but overall, they are thrilled with being able to get a player of Styles' caliber where they did.

Delane's Chiefs and Styles' Commanders are slated to play each other in the immediate future, but they could find their teams matched up if both were able to make it to the Super Bowl. Either way, it was a solid parting jab by Delane to Peters, and that is exactly what makes the NFL Draft one of the best times on the football calendar.

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