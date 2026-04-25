Commanders Fans Question Team's Second Pick in 2026 NFL Draft

The Washington Commanders are working on retooling their roster through the 2026 NFL Draft.

In the opening round, the Commanders landed one of the top prospects amongst the field, drafting former Ohio State star linebacker Sonny Styles at No. 7.

After focusing on defense early in the draft, Washington didn't pick again until the third round. The franchise decided to turn to the other side of the ball, adding a new weapon for third-year quarterback Jayden Daniels.

The Commanders were in the market for a wide receiver to pair opposite Terry McLaurin. Washington did just that, adding Clemson Tigers' pass-catcher Antonio Williams to a young room that includes Luke McCaffrey and Jaylin Lane.

Williams measures in shy of six feet, but he's a dynamic athlete with an array of elusive moves in his arsenal. He's got enough speed to get the job done and ranked among the top-10 wide receivers at the annual combine in the vertical jump (39.5 inches) and 3-cone drill (7.0 seconds).

That doesn't mean there aren't any concerns. Williams had only two games with 100+ receiving yards at the college level, and now he'll be facing much fiercer competition. Plus, he's got a long injury history, including a leg ailment in 2023 that limited him to five appearances.

Washington clearly believed in Williams as they chose him over some other talented options. Wide receivers such as Georgia State's Ted Hurst, Georgia's Zachariah Branch, and USC's Jakobi Lane were still on the board when the Commanders made their pick.

Once again, the addition didn't win over every member of the fanbase.

Commanders Fans Mostly Unsure Of Antonio Williams Pick

Questions About Going With Antonio Williams

Do not like this pick there were better WR's available with size — Curtis (@curtisd0316) April 25, 2026

I’m convinced they don’t like big receivers — Antlikesports (@antlikesports) April 25, 2026

Drafting this guy over branch is mental illness. — Kirby’s Burner (@kirbyknowsball) April 25, 2026

Can someone convince me why this is a good pick ? — Love Love (@ILove1pr) April 25, 2026

horrible pick...hurst, brazzel, fields...all better...peters is petering out fast — J13 (@J1378570930) April 25, 2026

I don’t like it. Doesn’t even seem better than Dotson and look how great he did. Sadly I would’ve rather gotten a kicker….that’s how bad this pick is to me — SabrinaF (@sabyreed) April 25, 2026

No you didn’t get a weapon you got the 3rd slot Wr in 3 years with tall explosive Wr sitting there in Brazzell and Hurst but we don’t know how to evaluate offensive talent another swing and miss! When is last time we drafted an offensive weapon that was good — Coach Josh Blalock (@coachBlalockPCS) April 25, 2026

Not Everyone Is A Doubter

Hate my fanbase yall are actually so annoying this is a good pick — Connor (@Kavanagh25_) April 25, 2026

I see a little bit of Jayden Reed, Zay Flowers, and Tyreek Hill in Antonio Williams. I think we got a good one. #RaiseHail — Vivek (@vivekwaitforit) April 25, 2026

I LOVED THIS GUYS TAPE!!! I thought hed go in the 2nd. OH HAPPY DAY!!!! — Carl Armstrong (@Channerwho) April 25, 2026

Reflecting On Antonio Williams' Career At Clemson

Clemson Tigers wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) catches a pass Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game against the Duke Blue Devils at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Williams joined Clemson as a top-100 pick in 2022. After being named a Freshman All-American, he missed a good portion of his sophomore season while dealing with an injury.

Back healthy in 2024, Williams had the most productive season of his college career, recording 75 receptions for 904 yards and 12 total touchdowns.

Williams scored 22 touchdowns across his four years with the Tigers. He was a two-time All-ACC selection and ranks fourth in Clemson program history in receptions (208).

Where Are The Commanders Slated To Pick In The 2026 NFL Draft?

- Round 1 (Pick 7): Sonny Styles, Linebacker (Ohio State)

- Round 3 (Pick 71): Antonio Williams, Wide Receiver (Clemson)

- Round 5 (Pick 147)

- Round 6 (Pick 187)

- Round 6 (Pick 209)

- Round 7 (Pick 223)

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