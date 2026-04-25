Commanders Fans Question Team's Second Pick in 2026 NFL Draft
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The Washington Commanders are working on retooling their roster through the 2026 NFL Draft.
In the opening round, the Commanders landed one of the top prospects amongst the field, drafting former Ohio State star linebacker Sonny Styles at No. 7.
After focusing on defense early in the draft, Washington didn't pick again until the third round. The franchise decided to turn to the other side of the ball, adding a new weapon for third-year quarterback Jayden Daniels.
The Commanders were in the market for a wide receiver to pair opposite Terry McLaurin. Washington did just that, adding Clemson Tigers' pass-catcher Antonio Williams to a young room that includes Luke McCaffrey and Jaylin Lane.
Williams measures in shy of six feet, but he's a dynamic athlete with an array of elusive moves in his arsenal. He's got enough speed to get the job done and ranked among the top-10 wide receivers at the annual combine in the vertical jump (39.5 inches) and 3-cone drill (7.0 seconds).
That doesn't mean there aren't any concerns. Williams had only two games with 100+ receiving yards at the college level, and now he'll be facing much fiercer competition. Plus, he's got a long injury history, including a leg ailment in 2023 that limited him to five appearances.
Washington clearly believed in Williams as they chose him over some other talented options. Wide receivers such as Georgia State's Ted Hurst, Georgia's Zachariah Branch, and USC's Jakobi Lane were still on the board when the Commanders made their pick.
Once again, the addition didn't win over every member of the fanbase.
Commanders Fans Mostly Unsure Of Antonio Williams Pick
Questions About Going With Antonio Williams
Not Everyone Is A Doubter
Reflecting On Antonio Williams' Career At Clemson
Williams joined Clemson as a top-100 pick in 2022. After being named a Freshman All-American, he missed a good portion of his sophomore season while dealing with an injury.
Back healthy in 2024, Williams had the most productive season of his college career, recording 75 receptions for 904 yards and 12 total touchdowns.
Williams scored 22 touchdowns across his four years with the Tigers. He was a two-time All-ACC selection and ranks fourth in Clemson program history in receptions (208).
Where Are The Commanders Slated To Pick In The 2026 NFL Draft?
- Round 1 (Pick 7): Sonny Styles, Linebacker (Ohio State)
- Round 3 (Pick 71): Antonio Williams, Wide Receiver (Clemson)
- Round 5 (Pick 147)
- Round 6 (Pick 187)
- Round 6 (Pick 209)
- Round 7 (Pick 223)
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Lewis joined BucsGameday when it was founded in 2022. He's also the Editor-In-Chief of NoleGameday. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis has worked for NG since 2016.Follow DustinLewisNG