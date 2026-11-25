According to a report by ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Washington Commanders will meet with free-agent wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk on Wednesday. Drew Rosenhaus, Aiyuk's agent, confirmed the visit to Schefter. Washington will be Aiyuk’s first stop, according to the Associated Press. Aiyuk cleared waivers Tuesday afternoon after no team claimed his San Francisco contract, leaving him free to sign anywhere.

What Washington Needs to See From Aiyuk

Aiyuk last played an NFL game on Oct. 20, 2024, when he tore the ACL, MCL, and meniscus in his right knee. Rosenhaus has said Aiyuk passed a physical in San Francisco and has been running routes on his own. That’s encouraging. ESPN reports Aiyuk is expected to work out during Wednesday’s visit. Washington will get its own look at his movement and conditioning after more than two years away from NFL games. His last full season was 2023, when he earned second-team All-Pro honors.



Washington has seven regular-season games left. Aiyuk would have to learn offensive coordinator David Blough’s offense, build timing with Daniels, his former Arizona State teammate (the two recently spoke), and get enough practice work to earn a role. That makes Wednesday’s meeting a calendar question, too.

Where Would He Fit in Washington?

Monday night made that question more interesting. Antonio Williams caught nine passes for 122 yards against the Bengals, including gains of 22 and 42 yards on the final drive that set up rookie kicker Drew Stevens’ winning field goal. Stefon Diggs caught four passes for 45 yards, and Treylon Burks caught two for 30. Williams played 57 of Washington’s 68 offensive snaps Monday. With McLaurin out, the Commanders have reason to examine another receiver, but Williams has already earned a substantial role. Aiyuk’s 2023 resume alone shouldn’t put him ahead of Williams, who has earned the snaps he’s getting.

Antonio Williams had his first career 100 yard game and came through when Washington needed him most.



9 REC, 122 REC YDS, 11 TGT vs Bengals.



The third round rookie is starting to make some noise in the OROY conversation. https://t.co/ZMPIVSM2sV pic.twitter.com/ilQUrSPHdc — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) November 24, 2026

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport has suggested a practice-squad start, which would let Washington bring Aiyuk into the offense without immediately opening a spot on the 53-man roster. That remains a possibility, not an agreement. It also would not put a date on his first game.



Wednesday’s workout could show Washington how close Aiyuk is to playing. Then the Commanders can decide whether to sign him and, if they do, where he starts.



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