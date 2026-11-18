ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Wednesday that San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels have repaired their relationship. Fowler's report says Aiyuk reached out about a month earlier, and Daniels was receptive, and the two resolved their differences. With the trade deadline passed, San Francisco is expected to release Aiyuk by the time its roster exemption expires Monday, November 23.



Daniels and Aiyuk were teammates at Arizona State, and Aiyuk's offseason was filled with videos and posts showing his desire to play in the burgundy and gold. Their relationship deteriorated after Aiyuk’s summer social media comments targeting Daniels and his mother, Regina Jackson.



While Fowler confirms the two mended fences, his latest column leaves the door wide open on what exactly that means. The report mentions nothing about any of the steps that would follow, including current interest levels, if any, of the Commanders. "Not sure what that means for Aiyuk’s chances — or his previously stated desire — to play in Washington, but he and the quarterback are good again," Fowler wrote.

Aiyuk’s Next Step Still Runs Through San Francisco

The NFL reinstated Aiyuk from San Francisco’s reserve/left squad list on November 9. The league gave the 49ers a two-game roster exemption that expires on November 23. While Aiyuk currently remains under contract, San Francisco must resolve his status by either adding him to its 53-man roster or releasing him. Since the trade deadline has passed, a release would subject his contract to waivers. He'll likely find no suitors at the price he was getting paid.



Aiyuk last played on October 20, 2024, when he tore the ACL, MCL, and meniscus in his right knee. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told Dianna Russini on November 17: "He’s 100% healthy right now, in shape, and working out full force."



With Terry McLaurin out for the season after tearing his patellar tendon against San Francisco, Stefon Diggs, Treylon Burks, and Antonio Williams have taken on the primary receiver responsibilities. It's not 100% clear what role Aiyuk would play or how he would fit the Commanders' attack, although his skill set isn't something you generally see lying at the top of the trash pile.



Follow us on Facebook for the latest Washington Commanders news, injury updates, analysis, and more from Commanders on SI.

Brandon Aiyuk running routes pic.twitter.com/CiDVnlyc89 — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) March 10, 2023