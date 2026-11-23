The San Francisco 49ers are releasing Brandon Aiyuk, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday, clearing the final hurdle for a pairing Commanders fans have wanted since 2024. Washington is already back in the conversation, though the first step might not be a spot on the 53-man roster.



NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport called Washington Aiyuk’s “most likely landing spot” and said the Commanders could offer him a place on their practice squad. The development finally moves this story forward after months of questions. Last week’s report that Aiyuk had repaired his relationship with Jayden Daniels suggests any bad blood between the two is behind them. Now that San Francisco has made its decision, Washington still has one to make.

The expected outcome, all eyes now shift to the #Commanders, who could offer Brandon Aiyuk a spot on their practice squad. It's his most likely landing spot, especially now on the same page as Jayden Daniels. https://t.co/Ld8ZVPKlRk — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 23, 2026

Why the Commanders' Practice Squad Could Be Brandon Aiyuk’s First Stop

Because the 49ers are releasing Aiyuk after the trade deadline, he must first pass through waivers. A team claiming him would have to take on the remaining terms of the four-year, $120 million extension he signed in 2024, making it far more likely he clears waivers Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET and negotiates a new deal as a free agent. The move comes as Aiyuk’s two-game roster exemption expires Monday following his November 9 reinstatement from the reserve/left squad list.



Aiyuk has not played in an NFL game since tearing the ACL, MCL, and meniscus in his right knee on October 20, 2024. He passed a physical last week, and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, says he is healthy and willing to work out for interested teams. That still leaves Washington to judge how close Aiyuk is to handling game snaps after more than two years away.



The practice squad would give the Commanders a way to bring him into the building and evaluate him in their offense without immediately opening an active roster spot. It would not guarantee a promotion or establish when he might play.

Washington Knows Aiyuk. Is That Enough?

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (2) celebrate their 38-34 win over Washington State on Oct. 12, 2019 in Tempe, Ariz. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Daniels played with Aiyuk at Arizona State. General manager Adam Peters was in San Francisco’s front office when the 49ers drafted him in 2020, and Wes Welker coached Aiyuk there before joining Washington’s staff. With Terry McLaurin out for the season and Stefon Diggs, Treylon Burks, and Antonio Williams carrying the workload, the Commanders have reason to examine their receiver options.



A practice squad deal also protects the locker room. If the fit or conditioning isn't there, Washington can move on cleanly without disrupting the active roster.



Aiyuk caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns in his 2023 All-Pro season. The connections can open a conversation. They can't answer what he can give Washington right now.



Follow us on Facebook for the latest Washington Commanders news, injury updates, analysis, and more from Commanders on SI.