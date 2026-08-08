Commanders Offensive Line Depth Immediately Tested After Laremy Tunsil Leaves Practice

Washington Commanders starting left tackle Laremy Tunsil left practice early Saturday with what appeared to be an issue in the shoulder/neck area. Washington just announced the signings of offensive linemen Daniel Brunskill, Nicholas Petit-Frere, and Max Scharping to strengthen the competition and depth behind the starters. While Tunsil's status is unknown, reports soon after suggest the team is not overly concerned, although he could miss some time. No timeline is known yet for his return.

Here’s the video of the Tunsil injury pic.twitter.com/cVus3xYMnU — D... (@pomyexpress21) August 8, 2026

#Commanders LT Laremy Tunsil will have his injury (appeared to be shoulder/neck) evaluated and tested, source says. Not sensing any huge panic but the testing will tell the story and I wouldn’t be surprised if he missed some time. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 8, 2026

The team replaced Tunsil with Andrew Wylie, who has a history of playing at both tackle spots in his career, but has put his best work together at guard.

Commanders’ Offensive Line Depth Gets an Immediate Test

Ironically, Commanders HC Dan Quinn said before practice that the signings were not injury-related. Regardless of why Washington made the moves, Tunsil’s departure immediately showed everyone why experienced reserve options matter during camp. Brunskill, Petit-Frere, and Scharping will likely each get their chance to show what they bring to the equation once they are fully integrated into new OC David Blough's system.



All three new o-linemen will take time to get caught up to the offensive installation, which is already seven days ahead of them. The team is quite lucky to have Wylie, and that he can step in when needed. We will know more after Quinn’s next update on Tunsil, including whether to expect more of Wylie at left tackle when Washington next practices.

We always hear so much about what Adam Peters and Dan Quinn have done/do to bring a great culture to the #commanders. I asked OL Andrew Wylie if he could share a few examples of what the culture is and why it was so important for him to come back.



Take a watch/listen: pic.twitter.com/8xDlZQpJm1 — CWallSports (@cwallse) March 24, 2026

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