Washington Commanders Training Camp Battles to Watch & Who is Most Likely to Be Cut

With several jobs remaining unsettled and a lot of the lower half of the roster still undecided, a good portion of the Washington Commanders' roster will enter training camp unsure what their role will be in 2026.



This year, Commanders training camp should have the most competition of the Dan Quinn era in the Burgundy & Gold. That said, here are the five training camp battles to watch, along with the players who might be in the most danger of not being on the final 53-man roster.

Brandon Coleman vs. Chris Paul at Left Guard

Jan 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders guard Chris Paul (75) and guard Nick Allegretti (67) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This could be the most important roster battle on the team in terms of how much it affects the Commanders' season. These two are fighting for a starting job that Chris Paul took from Brandon Coleman early last season. Paul did well enough to start 15 games and developed some chemistry playing alongside Laremy Tunsil on the left side of the offensive line. This offseason, Washington gave him a one-year deal after he briefly tested free agency.



Paul's Pro Football Focus grades are mixed: he graded out at an overall of 49.5, including a pass-block grade of 77.5, which is great, but a run-block grade of 38.2 in 960 snaps, which is extremely poor. Coleman did a touch better with an overall of 65.4, which broke down to a pass-block grade of 62.9 and a run-block grade of 69.0 in 390 snaps.



These battles are never decided by PFF grades, as work in the trenches during camp and the preseason will prove who has the upper hand. Coleman is the more athletic option, and Paul is the stronger of the two.



Most likely to be cut: No one

Treylon Burks, Luke McCaffrey, Van Jefferson, Dyami Brown, Antonio Williams at WR2

Oct 13, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Luke McCaffrey (11) scores a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the third quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the way this storyline has worked its way to this point, Washington needs one of these guys to separate from the rest of the pack. Luke McCaffrey was starting to show some progress before a broken collarbone ended his second season before it really got going. Injuries have played a role in Treylon Burks' career as well after being the guy drafted to replace A.J. Brown in Tennessee.



Mix in the return of the vertical element Dyami Brown brings, the veteran experience Van Jefferson offers, and the fact that Antonio Williams has spent a few years now trying to prove he is more than just a slot receiver. That should be enough to ensure the battle is real.

This one should come down to how much Brown has improved on his route tree. In years past, it was limited, but the team found ways to leverage his strengths. If he is to make the final 53-man roster and maybe become a major contributor, he will have to prove he has expanded his route tree. Jefferson may offer the safer option, but that may not be enough if Washington chooses upside over experience at the bottom of the room.



Most likely to be cut: Van Jefferson or Dyami Brown

Jeremy McNichols, Jerome Ford, Robert Henry Jr. at RB4

Dec 25, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders running back Jeremy McNichols (26) looks on during warmups before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Washington currently has six running backs on the roster, three are likely already locked in barring major setbacks: Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Rachaad White, and rookie Kaytron Allen. That is not to say we know what the pecking order is or who will play which role, but those will be the main players.



That leaves Jeremy McNichols, Jerome Ford, and Robert Henry Jr. fighting for however many spots the team decides to keep. Based on experience alone, McNichols likely has the inside track as camp starts after he gained 221 yards on 44 carries and appeared in all 17 games in 2025.



Most likely to be cut: Jerome Ford and Robert Henry Jr.

Rasul Douglas, Mike Sainristil, Amik Robertson, Ahkello Witherspoon, Antonio Hamilton Sr. at CB2

Oct 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Mike Sainristil (0) celebrates after intercepting the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Washington's cornerback room recently got a shot in the arm when it signed veteran Rasul Douglas. Douglas adds 93 starts and 21 career interceptions to a room that appeared headed toward starting Amik Robertson or Mike Sainristil outside before the signing.



That does not magically answer who the starters are either. This room has a battle to wage, and Sainristil will take part in it. Ahkello Witherspoon and Antonio Hamilton Sr. are two options that were likely set to see more snaps before Douglas was brought on. Witherspoon has the advantage there because of his length, although Hamilton flashed late last season enough to earn another contract.



Most likely to be cut: Antonio Hamilton Sr.

Drew Stevens, Jake Moody at Kicker

Jan 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders place kicker Jake Moody (16) watches his 56-yard field goal during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season ended on a good note for Jake Moody, finishing 10 of 11 field goal attempts after joining Washington last season. The worst thing for a kicker is to get complacent, so the team signed UDFA Drew Stevens from Iowa.



Stevens set records at Iowa with 76 total field goals and 12 from 50-plus yards. He also holds a career-long of 58 yards, although he's hit from well beyond that mark in practice.



While neither kicker created much separation in the offseason program, this is a roster battle the team needs settled long before Week 1.



Most likely to be cut: Pick 'em

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