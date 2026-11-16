The Washington Commanders beat the Giants last Thursday, but Isaiah Likely’s 66-yard touchdown didn’t disappear with the final score. He caught nine passes for 127 yards, and Dan Quinn said Monday that some of Washington’s coverages won't carry into the Bengals game.



Quinn was asked about the room Likely found over the middle and what happens when the Bengals put Mike Gesicki in that area. During the break between games, Washington’s staff reviewed what to stop, start, and continue. One concern is what the defense gives up when it sends a blitz and plays zone behind it. “You just don’t want to be that vulnerable inside,” Quinn said. He did not identify the coverages he would take out or say what would replace them.



Likely had already given Washington reason to examine that space. He caught 11 passes for 94 yards and two touchdowns in the teams’ first meeting. Add Thursday’s performance, and he finished the season series with 20 catches, 221 yards, and three touchdowns. Washington got the stops to win the rematch. It did not solve Likely.

Isaiah Likely was creating problems for Washington's defense all night.



9 REC, 127 YDS, 1 TD, 11 TGT vs Commanders.



His connection with J.J. McCarthy was one of the biggest positives for New York. pic.twitter.com/FV1spG72fC — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) November 13, 2026

Quinn gave a separate explanation for the 66-yard score. On third-and-seven in the fourth quarter, Washington brought pressure. Quinn compared it with an earlier blitz that ended in Odafe Oweh’s sack, but said he thought Nick Cross hesitated when he had a chance to get to J.J. McCarthy this time. The coverage behind the rush was a fire zone with three defenders underneath and three deep. Quinn’s point on that play was that a blitzer cannot pause when he has a shot at the quarterback. His later concern about open space inside the zone went beyond that one snap.



Cincinnati can punish a blitz that stalls or a zone that opens over the middle. Joe Burrow threw for 409 yards and four touchdowns against Pittsburgh, with Ja’Marr Chase catching 11 passes for 231 yards. Tee Higgins gives him another outside option, and Gesicki has six touchdown catches this season. Quinn said Washington will need the right leverage and positioning because Burrow can throw to the space a defender leaves open. Protecting the middle matters, but the Commanders cannot lose track of what Cincinnati has outside.



Quinn likes the defense’s improved communication and tackling. He also called explosive passes its last hurdle. The Giants win showed Washington can make late stops; Likely’s touchdown turned Washington’s three-point lead into a four-point deficit. Monday night will show which coverages Quinn and Daronte Jones trust against Burrow.



Follow us on Facebook for the latest Washington Commanders news, injury updates, analysis, and more from Commanders on SI.