Commanders Daily: New York Giants Gained 399 Yards but Scored 21. Joe Burrow Is Next

The Giants gained 399 yards but scored 21 against Washington. See where New York left points behind and why Joe Burrow makes it matter. | Philip Hughes | HTTR4LIFE LLC

The Washington Commanders have held four straight opponents to 23 points or fewer, and Thursday’s 24-21 win over the Giants kept that run going. New York also gained 399 yards, 59 more than Washington, which makes the score a little harder to judge on its own.



San Francisco scored 23 against the Commanders, Philadelphia 10, the Rams 20, and now the Giants 21. That’s an average of 18.5 points over the last four games for Daronte Jones’ defense, but New York had chances to make Thursday’s number much worse.



The Giants reached Washington’s red zone four times and scored touchdowns on two of those trips. Through Week 6, opponents had scored touchdowns on 18 of 22 red-zone trips against Washington. In the first quarter, they got to the 15 before the Commanders stopped Cam Skattebo for no gain and J.J. McCarthy threw an incomplete pass on third down. Dominic Zvada missed the ensuing 33-yard field goal wide left. Washington stopped the touchdown, but the missed kick was New York leaving three points on the field. Later, the Giants got back inside the 20, only for Frankie Luvu to punch the ball loose from Malik Nabers at the 16. Jeremy Reaves recovered it, ending another promising New York drive without points.

Washington also held the Giants to 4-of-12 on third down, including two stops when it couldn't afford to give New York another first down. Jayden Daniels threw interceptions on consecutive fourth-quarter possessions, and the Giants went three-and-out after both. On the second, New York took over at Washington’s 46 with a four-point lead and 2:15 remaining. Skattebo gained seven yards on two runs, but Sonny Styles dropped McCarthy for a two-yard loss on third-and-three. New York punted, giving Daniels the chance he needed to win it. But Isaiah Likely’s nine catches for 127 yards are still on the film, including a 66-yard touchdown on third-and-seven that put New York ahead 21-17.



Cincinnati is next, although the Bengals still play Pittsburgh on Sunday night before visiting Washington on November 23. Cincinnati enters this Sunday’s game averaging 30 points, the second most in the NFL, and Joe Burrow has thrown 16 touchdown passes in his last four games. The Commanders have 11 days between games to sort through what worked against New York and what didn’t. They forced a turnover in the red zone and made the late third-down stops they needed Thursday. If Burrow finds the kind of room Likely found, though, Washington may not get away with allowing 399 yards again.

Other Washington Commanders News

Follow us on Facebook for the latest Washington Commanders news, injury updates, analysis, and more from Commanders on SI.