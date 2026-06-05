David Blough Reveals how He Designed his Offense; Can Treylon Burks Become a Weapon in DC? - Commanders Daily

Commanders Daily | Philip Hughes | HTTR4LIFE LLC

Welcome to today's Commanders Daily, your number one place for Burgundy and Gold news links. Below, we’ve rounded up the top stories and essential Commanders news updates from around the web. Simply tap or click any headline to open the full article in a new tab and dive deeper into the latest from Washington.

Washington is 21st.

“I’m always trying to make a play, going after the ball,” Oweh said in a post-practice press conference. “I’m athletic, long, just a rangy dude. I’m a Swiss Army knife.”

We had Tress Way prank call some season ticket holders and it did NOT disappoint 🤣 pic.twitter.com/WxkqZL1iJ1 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 4, 2026

Washington currently doesn’t have a receiver with Treylon’s build. At 6’2”, 225 pounds, he uses his body well to shield defenders on short-to-intermediate passes and is not afraid to sacrifice his body over the middle of the field and make difficult catches.

Until Aiyuk either returns to the San Francisco 49ers (which isn’t happening) or is cut, and Diggs, who helped the New England Patriots to an AFC championship a year ago, signs with another team, Commanders fans have the right to wonder: Why not kick the tires?



If [Brandon Aiyuk] really wants out of San Francisco — and it’s apparent that he does — then all he has to do is show up for one of the 49ers’ offseason workouts. Step on the field, and there are people who believe the Niners would cut him instantly because they don’t want to be responsible for paying him in 2026 should he get hurt in the offseason.

Stefon Diggs was asked again about possibly playing for the #Commanders in 2026:



“Ah sh*t, I don’t know man. I’m open to everything, we’ll see.”



(via:@TMZ) pic.twitter.com/QVO3UvqCFc — brandon (@JayDanielsMVP) June 3, 2026

Wes Welker is the exact prototype Washington needs to mold Williams into, and he'll get to develop under the man himself. Throughout his career, the undrafted free agent was known for his steady route-running and trustworthy hands (okay, except for that time in Super Bowl XLVI). A weapon like that for the Commanders would change their entire offense.

"Sorry ya'll, my car content won't come with speeding anymore," Aiyuk wrote in a post to YouTube. "Was praying with my son tonight and wouldn't want anybody else to miss out on an opportunity to do the same with their loved ones! My apologies."

Washington Commanders: discussion of Day 1 of Week 2 of 2026 Washington Commanders OTAs, including head coach Dan Quinn's philosophies regarding OTAs, perspective on offensive coordinator David Blough from Quinn and receiver Terry McLaurin and insight from Blough on how his transition from assistant quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator is going, how he has put his offense together, his offensive principles, offensive pass-game coordinator David Raih and more

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