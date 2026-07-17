Tavita Pritchard Backs David Blough’s Promotion - Commanders Daily

David Blough's promotion came with one unavoidable concern. After deciding not to bring Kliff Kingsbury back, the Washington Commanders handed their offense to a first-time coordinator with only two years of coaching experience.



Former quarterbacks coach Tavita Pritchard, who worked directly with Blough before leaving Washington to take over as Stanford's head coach, does not appear concerned.



Pritchard was asked about his former assistant at ACC Kickoff Thursday and praised Blough's intelligence and understanding of the game. However, the most notable part of his response was the confidence he expressed in the environment surrounding Washington's new offensive coordinator.



“I also just have a big belief in Dan Quinn, you know, and how he’ll be able to empower David Blough and the rest of that staff in their roles,” Pritchard said.

Tavita Pritchard was a QB Coach for the Washington Commanders before taking the HC job at Stanford. I asked him for his thoughts on former assistant David Blough who was promoted to Offensive Coordinator for the Commanders.



His thoughts: pic.twitter.com/6DoEfrWzZF — TJ Wilkerson (@tj_wilkerson8) July 16, 2026

That distinction frames things correctly. Blough will still have to prove he can build a successful offense and call plays on Sundays, but Pritchard believes Washington has both the right young coach and the right head coach to put him in a position to succeed.

Commanders Bring Super Bowl-Era Look Into 2026 Rotation

The Commanders revealed their 2026 uniform schedule, with burgundy set for nine games, white for six, and the Hail Raiser alternate for two.



The most notable detail came in the promotional material, where Terry McLaurin modeled Washington’s white jersey with gold pants. The franchise has not worn that combination during a regular-season game since 2015, although the team will not finalize its pant color until the week of each game.



Washington will wear the Hail Raiser alternate against Cincinnati in Week 11 and Atlanta in Week 15.

Commanders Stadium Clears Another Approval Step

BREAKING: Commission of Fine Arts gives preliminary approval to Commanders new stadium on RFK Campus, but continues to voice concerns over east/west entrances not being "strong" enough. CFA tables discussion over concerns one parking garage blocks view of stadium from river. pic.twitter.com/OyFEhegOIl — Eric Flack (@EricFlackTV) July 16, 2026

The U.S. Commission of Fine Arts gave preliminary approval to the Commanders’ proposed stadium design Thursday, according to WUSA9’s Eric Flack.



Commission members still raised concerns about the strength of the east and west entrances. Discussion surrounding one parking garage was also tabled because it could obstruct views of the stadium from the Anacostia River.



The decision moves the project forward, but the Commanders’ design team still has work to do before receiving final approval.



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