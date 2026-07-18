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Commanders Fans Are Already Locked In on Two Major Training Camp Battles

A five-poll snapshot from The Burgundy & Gold shows fans are focused on wide receiver, cornerback, and roster upside as training camp draws closer.
Philip Hughes|
Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders fans cheer from the stands prior to the Commanders’ game against Tennessee Titans at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images
Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders fans cheer from the stands prior to the Commanders’ game against Tennessee Titans at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

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Washington Commanders

With training camp right around the corner, fans of the Burgundy and Gold have already started forming opinions and voicing them. Case in point? Our recent Facebook poll results show Washington Commanders fans have a good idea of what to expect.

A recent five-poll series based on what to expect at training camp gives us a useful look into what Washington's fanbase is thinking. The results were not that surprising, as most want clearer answers at receiver, a better frame of mind about the cornerback room, and a roster that feels like something to build on rather than a safe fallback.

Commanders Fans Are Locked In on the Wide Receiver Battle

The clearest offensive takeaway you can make with this series is seen in the very first two polls.

When fans were asked which position battle they thought would be the most important in training camp, 55% picked receiver. Offensive line depth was second at 17%, followed by cornerback at 16%, running back at 9%, and kicker at 3%. It should be noted that kicker was added to the poll options later.

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The next poll (above) asked for opinions on which offensive role is most up for grabs at camp this summer. The WR2 spot ran away with that one, attracting 81% of the vote. This is not a surprise when you factor in the national media's coverage of the Brandon Aiyuk situation. Starting left guard finished second with 9% of the vote, while backup running back and second tight end each received 5%.

These results are not much of a surprise, as most people know Terry McLaurin is the main piece at the receiver position and that the team is searching for secondary options. The team is still trying to sort that exact issue. Tight end could end up factoring into that conversation as well.

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Commanders Fans Still Want Answers at Cornerback

As you can see, the last three polls all showed that Washington fans have a finger on the team's pulse and are ready for training camp. I think the most telling poll here is "Which defensive role needs the clearest answer before Week 1?" That poll received the most votes and said that 80% of Commanders fans want to know who the cornerback is that starts opposite Trey Amos. Linebacker depth and safety rotation each received 10% of the vote, but clearly that one was one-sided.

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Philip Hughes
PHILIP HUGHES

Philip Hughes covers the Washington Commanders with a focus on daily news, film analysis, roster construction, player development, and the fan culture surrounding one of the NFL’s most scrutinized teams. A longtime sports writer and content creator, Hughes has spent more than 20 years building football audiences across the interwebs and following the daily beat of the NFC East. email: hailbng+si@gmail.com

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