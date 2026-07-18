Commanders Fans Are Already Locked In on Two Major Training Camp Battles

With training camp right around the corner, fans of the Burgundy and Gold have already started forming opinions and voicing them. Case in point? Our recent Facebook poll results show Washington Commanders fans have a good idea of what to expect.



A recent five-poll series based on what to expect at training camp gives us a useful look into what Washington's fanbase is thinking. The results were not that surprising, as most want clearer answers at receiver, a better frame of mind about the cornerback room, and a roster that feels like something to build on rather than a safe fallback.

Commanders Fans Are Locked In on the Wide Receiver Battle

The clearest offensive takeaway you can make with this series is seen in the very first two polls.



When fans were asked which position battle they thought would be the most important in training camp, 55% picked receiver. Offensive line depth was second at 17%, followed by cornerback at 16%, running back at 9%, and kicker at 3%. It should be noted that kicker was added to the poll options later.

HTTR4LIFE LLC

HTTR4LIFE LLC

The next poll (above) asked for opinions on which offensive role is most up for grabs at camp this summer. The WR2 spot ran away with that one, attracting 81% of the vote. This is not a surprise when you factor in the national media's coverage of the Brandon Aiyuk situation. Starting left guard finished second with 9% of the vote, while backup running back and second tight end each received 5%.



These results are not much of a surprise, as most people know Terry McLaurin is the main piece at the receiver position and that the team is searching for secondary options. The team is still trying to sort that exact issue. Tight end could end up factoring into that conversation as well.

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HTTR4LIFE LLC

HTTR4LIFE LLC

Commanders Fans Still Want Answers at Cornerback

As you can see, the last three polls all showed that Washington fans have a finger on the team's pulse and are ready for training camp. I think the most telling poll here is "Which defensive role needs the clearest answer before Week 1?" That poll received the most votes and said that 80% of Commanders fans want to know who the cornerback is that starts opposite Trey Amos. Linebacker depth and safety rotation each received 10% of the vote, but clearly that one was one-sided.

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