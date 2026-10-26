Commanders’ David Blough Must Make Three Changes for Eagles Rematch

The last time the Washington Commanders played the Philadelphia Eagles, first-year offensive coordinator David Blough was tasked with out-scheming long-time defensive guru Vic Fangio, and it didn't go well for him. Washington finished with five possessions that ended in three-and-outs (gaining only 20 net drive yards), and 10 of its 15 third-down attempts required at least seven yards.



The game was loaded with teachable moments for Blough. All three touchdown drives covered at least 60 yards, but each needed either a fourth-down conversion or a third-and-long rescue. Those possessions provided useful plays to build on, while showing why Blough needs to create more manageable situations.

Touchdown Drive Yards Key Conversion Second Quarter 67 Croskey-Merritt’s four-yard run on fourth-and-1 First TD of the 4th Quarter 67 Williams’ 33-yard catch on third-and-14 Final Possession 63 McLaurin’s six-yard catch on fourth-and-2

The Commanders struggled to throw underneath in that Week 1 matchup in Philly. Zack Baun allowed only three catches for a net loss of two yards on six overall coverage targets, according to Next Gen Stats.



Washington also made Fangio's life easier. A holding penalty and a seven-yard loss on a pass to Jacory Croskey-Merritt set up third-and-27 during the second quarter. Rachaad White gained nine yards on the next play. It was still time to punt.

Where Washington Found Openings Against Vic Fangio

Williams' catch on third-and-14 came on a crossing route. He opened the final touchdown drive with a 14-yard crosser as Daniels moved right, and Stefon Diggs scored his 10-yard touchdown over the middle. Washington found ways to move the ball when receivers worked across the field, and Daniels had room to find them.



But the personnel has changed. McLaurin is out for the season, and Croskey-Merritt is on injured reserve. The running back supplied 63 rushing yards, a touchdown, and seven rushing first downs against Philadelphia the first time around. That's a lot to replace, alongside everything Washington loses in McLaurin.



Rachaad White, Austin Ekeler and Jeremy McNichols are the backfield options now, with Williams, Diggs and Chig Okonkwo among the options to absorb more of the passing work. Blough has to build Sunday's plan around what those players can give him.

Hughes’ View: Three Changes Blough Should Make

I'd give Williams more of the early work, starting with crossing routes in the opening script. Pair those crossers with a route from Diggs or Okonkwo at a different depth, and give Daniels a defined place to start his read. If Baun jumps the throw to the back, Daniels needs an option behind him.



A few designed rollouts belong in that package, too, with a short receiving option on the side Daniels is moving toward. Protect the edge and give him somewhere to go with the ball if he has to throw early.



Then I'd use some tempo after a positive play. The first touchdown drive included an 11-yard Croskey-Merritt run followed by a 15-yard no-huddle completion to Diggs. Have the next call ready and give Daniels a chance to keep the group moving with a small menu of plays everyone knows well.



Washington was called for two delays of game and two false starts in the opener. Those are avoidable yards to give back against a defense that already makes moving the ball difficult. Getting the call in, getting aligned, and getting the snap off should be part of what the bye helped fix. “It’s not going to be a new system. It’s not going to be new plays, but I do think you’ll feel the systems be more precise,” Quinn said last week.



The short-yardage plan needs attention, too. White was stopped on third-and-1 in the opener, and Moro Ojomo blew up the final two-point shovel pass to John Bates. Washington also converted a fourth-and-one run and scored on Williams' one-yard catch. There were different ways to get the yard.



Practice the run and the quick throw from the same look. Let Daniels check to the outside throw before the snap if Philadelphia loads the box and leaves a favorable matchup. A quarterback keeper can be another answer when the numbers favor it. Make Philadelphia defend the width of the formation.



McLaurin was the answer on fourth-and-2 during the final touchdown drive, and that assignment now has to belong to somebody else. I'd have Williams or Diggs prepared for that quick throw, with the formation giving Daniels a clear read on whether to take it.



The bye gave Blough time to make those decisions and rehearse them. Washington needs to see the benefit Sunday: fewer wasted possessions, more manageable third downs, and an offense that knows its answers before the ball is snapped. The first meeting gave him plenty to work with. Now the second plan has to show it.



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