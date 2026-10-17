Commanders News: NFL's Worst Second-Half Defense Faces Unbeaten 49ers Scoring 31 a Game | Burgundy Roundup

Washington's second-half defensive struggles face a major test against the undefeated 49ers, while injuries continue to create questions for both teams ahead of Monday Night Football. | HTTR4LIFE LLC

Currently, Washington has allowed 95 second-half points, the most in the NFL through five games. Commanders defensive coordinator Daronte Jones spoke with reporters Friday and didn't waste time addressing the team's second-half defensive issues. "We're okay with a three- or four-yard catch; just gotta rally make the tackle." Of course, Washington has been allowing a lot more than three- or four-yard catches after halftime, and things aren't likely to get any easier against a San Francisco offense averaging nearly 31 points per game and ranking second in the NFL in second-half scoring.



In what seems like a never-ending story, the Washington Commanders' injury report took yet another hit Friday when defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw didn't practice and was listed with ankle/knee injuries after practicing fully on Thursday.



The list is long these days, with Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Charles Omenihu, and Marcus Mariota all still out. Austin Ekeler remained limited, while Rachaad White was downgraded from full to limited, and WR Stefon Diggs returned to limited participation after missing Thursday. Washington still has Saturday's practice before final game designations.



The Commanders aren't the only ones dealing with injuries, as Nick Bosa missed practice for the 49ers for the second straight day with a calf injury. Maybe more importantly, receiver Mike Evans also remained out, but fullback Kyle Juszczyk returned to full participation after dealing with a knee injury. While Saturday's practice should give a better answer, GM John Lynch said the 49ers want to avoid rushing Bosa back and risking another injury.

#49ers WR Mike Evans (ribs/achilles) doing some work on the side in early open portion of Friday practice.



OL Carver Willis (toe) was back on the field. DT Gracen Halton (quad) was in warmups then working on the side.



OT Colton McKivitz (illness) also on the side. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) October 16, 2026

Commanders PR

Commanders News From the Day

One of Washington's top defensive priorities this offseason was to carry a mindset into the season that lived and died off of takeaways. Five weeks in, the team has produced seven takeaways in a season where they've turned the ball over only twice. That's a +5 turnover differential for the Commanders, tied for second-best in the NFL, even though the team has only won once this season. This is unusual, as teams in the top five in that category tend to be better positioned to win.

“We just gotta learn from it,” Daniels said when asked about Washington's fourth-quarter passing game. “You know, they were bringing a lot of zero pressure. I gotta be able to get different checks to the guys and, you know, ultimately just be, play in the quarterback position, make sure we're in the right position to be able to get the ball out to its perimeters, to the skill guys, so they can make plays and hopefully break a couple tackles and make some things happen.”

The Washington Commanders already look to be slipping down the path of the future seller following their tough start to the regular season, having slumped out to a disappointing 1-3-1 record with the help of injuries to most of their featured offensive staples and some glaringly poor late-game choices. It's time for Commanders executives to evaluate who's worth paying while key contributors waste away in an unworthy situation, and someone like Daron Payne will continue seeing his name come up in mock trades over the weeks to come.

From NFL Pro: The #Commanders are averaging 3.9 yards per carry on runs inside the tackles (17th). That figure jumps to 5.7 YPC (4th) on runs outside the tackles, so your feeling is correct.



Pass protection has been good from the IOL, but run blocking has not. Vice versa at OT. https://t.co/ZGO56GCmIx — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) October 16, 2026

Podcasts

Roster reset + Wizards preview - Last Man Standig

Commanders insider Ben Standig takes a look at Washington’s lengthy injury list by going through the status of each position group and recaps David Blough’s turn at the mic. Bill out against 49ers? Cross/safeties trending toward returning. The George Kittle problem.

Throwback

Antonio Pierce 78 yard house call! pic.twitter.com/hDh2Sqt0wh — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 16, 2026

Interviews

Sonny Styles talking 49ers use of motion and the threat of George Kittle pic.twitter.com/z2tVEV57j7 — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 16, 2026

Terry McLaurin says “the belief is still there” inside the locker room and that Washington has to avoid long 3rd downs in San Fran pic.twitter.com/jtAQr57eh6 — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 16, 2026

Asked Amik Robertson about his tweet from yesterday, "Chin up, Chest out, New Day, New Opportunity."



What that phrase meant & why it was important for him to put that out into the universe: pic.twitter.com/N8HQkAwKIw — Casey Kay (@caseykaytv) October 15, 2026

The HTTR4LIFE Mailbag

Don't forget to send your mailbag questions to: hailbng+si@gmail.com