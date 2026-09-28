Washington Did Something Against Seattle They Hadn't Done Since 2005

The Washington Commanders entered Week 3 with zero takeaways through two games, which is the polar opposite of what their defense is built on. Sunday against Seattle, they forced three. More importantly, the team converted those three takeaways into 20 points. This is the most points off takeaways in a game since Week 17 of the 2005 season, when Washington beat Philadelphia 31-20 after two interceptions and a fumble return touchdown.



The very first takeaway was one I originally thought rookie linebacker Sonny Styles created, but cornerback Amik Robertson was credited with causing Seahawks running back Jadarian Price to lose the ball in the first quarter. Defensive tackle Tim Settle recovered the fumble at the Seattle 21. Washington scored a few plays later on a six-yard touchdown pass from Marcus Mariota to Rachaad White.

first takeaway of the year ‼️



📺 #SEAvsWAS FOX pic.twitter.com/khMK0RsOVP — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 27, 2026

The mindset Washington's defense takes on the field each week was preached to them by defensive coordinator Daronte Jones, who told them back in camp: "You gotta have a create-takeaways mindset."



The second takeaway happened on a play where Settle had some push on his man and stuck his hand up as Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold was getting ready to let go of the ball; the result was the ball bouncing off Settle's helmet, into the air, and into Styles' hands for the first interception of his young NFL career. Washington took over at the 43 and a few plays later, Mariota hit Terry McLaurin with a 30-yard touchdown pass.

After Seattle cut Washington's lead to three and was driving later in the fourth quarter, Commanders edge rusher Odafe Oweh had a line on Darnold and was about to get a sack when Darnold tried to force the ball to Seahawks tight end A.J. Barner; Kain Medrano read and jumped out in front of Darnold's throw.



Medrano intercepted the pass and ran it back 50 yards for a touchdown. After Frankie Luvu was flagged for excessive celebration for being on the field talking to Darnold, Washington rookie kicker Drew Stevens missed the extra point, keeping the total the team scored off takeaways at 20. Medrano described the snowball effect afterward: “Once one turns into two, turns into three, and that momentum just kind of rolls.”

OWEH WITH THE PRESSURE....KAIN TO THE HOUSE!!!!!



📺 #SEAvsWAS FOX pic.twitter.com/7jfhys1A4q — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 27, 2026

Those three turnovers won't change the fact that Washington still gave up 437 yards and 31 points. Sam Darnold still had a career day with 379 yards and four touchdowns, but the Commanders won the turnover battle 3-0 in a game decided by two points, which is telling.



The defense still has plenty to fix, but Sunday was the first time Washington's offseason obsession with takeaways became something more than a talking point.



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