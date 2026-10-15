Commanders News: Eagles Game Could Lose Prime-Time Slot as 49ers Showdown Looms | Burgundy Roundup

The Commanders-Eagles game could lose its prime-time slot as Washington prepares to face the undefeated 49ers. Plus, the latest team news and updates. | HTTR4LIFE LLC

Commanders–Eagles Game Could Lose Its Prime-Time Slot





A report trickled out earlier today that the NFL is considering flexing the Week 8 Sunday Night Football game between NFC East rivals Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders. Both teams currently have losing records: the Eagles are 2-3, and Washington is 1-3-1. As of now, the game remains scheduled for November 1 at 8:20 p.m. ET, but the league has until October 20 to make a final decision.



Eagles Get Potential Reinforcements



The Eagles opened up practice windows for four players, as Pro Bowl guard Landon Dickerson, defensive back Jakorian Bennett, and tight ends Grant Calcaterra and Eli Stowers also began their return windows.



Washington Faces a 49ers Defense Playing at a High Level in Week 6



The undefeated San Francisco 49ers have a defense that has allowed 93 points through five games, the third-fewest in the NFL. New defensive coordinator Raheem Morris has helped the unit adapt despite injuries. Last week, they beat the Seattle Seahawks much like Washington did, getting exactly 21 points off of takeaways.

Commanders News From the Day

The Washington Commanders are 1-3-1. Things look bleak: injuries are already ravaging the lineup, the team isn't playing where it needs to be, and it sits in last place in the NFC East. It's a lonely place: the basement. The only solace is that Philadelphia and Dallas are both 2-3, just half a game ahead of Washington. With 12 games left, the NFC East is still very much wide open.

#Commanders DT Daron Payne “would have trade value” if the team decided to entertain offers at the trade deadline, per @JFowlerESPN. pic.twitter.com/MzSapG5QMs — brandon (@JayDanielsMVP) October 14, 2026

“I want to a make sure that’s a scar that has to be permanent, Quinn told on-site reporters in his Sunday evening press conference, “and making sure this is a situation, a scenario that would never present itself again.”

In Week 8, it may not be easy to find a game that would attract a larger audience, even if the Commanders lose to the 49ers on Monday night and fall to 1-4-1 and if the Eagles lose to the Panthers on Sunday and slump to 2-4.



Given the apparent rule that at least one game in each division rivalry must be televised in a Sunday afternoon window, Vikings-Lions, Browns-Steelers, and Chiefs-Broncos would seem to be off limits. Steelers-Browns (Week 4) and Broncos-Chiefs (Week 1) previously were televised in prime time, and the Vikings are scheduled to host the Lions on Sunday night in Week 15.



Of course, the league could decide to take the earlier Vikings-Lions game, with a flex of the Week 15 game in Minneapolis into an afternoon window.

Podcasts

Episode 1,431 - Guest: @MarkBullockNFL. Excellent insight on the tie beyond the last play.

- David Blough's lack of an answer for the Giants' Cover 0 blitzes

- Why the defense got shredded after halftime

- Jayden Daniels was great (until the final play)https://t.co/cZpIibukW3 — Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) October 14, 2026

The latest ‘Bleav in Commanders’ with @ratedarmstrong @BleavNetwork we tackle the Play Nobody Can Escape: Can the Commanders Move On vs. the 5-0 49ers? #RaiseHail https://t.co/rOFvL8Wp7U via @YouTube — Scott Jackson (@JacksonSports) October 14, 2026

Throwback

Art Monk was closing in on the NFL’s all-time receptions record, needing three more catches to move past former Seattle Seahawks receiver Steve Largent, who finished his career with 819. With the game being played at RFK Stadium on Monday Night Football, Washington had an opportunity to make sure one of its greatest players reached that milestone in front of the home crowd.



And Gibbs wasn’t going to let that opportunity pass.

Interviews

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