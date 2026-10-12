Commanders and Eagles Let Cowboys Off the Hook | Around the NFC East

Week 5 has come and gone without a single division win: Dallas lost Thursday, the Eagles lost the early game to the Jags, and the Giants and Commanders tied. That said, let's dive right into this week's postgame information.

Around the NFC East

Dallas Cowboys News

"Extraordinarily, extraordinarily disappointed," owner Jerry Jones said of the loss, via the team’s official website. "You really do need to get it done when it's there to take. They basically were very physical. I thought both their fronts, was really surprised at how well they ran the ball, how they ran it between the tackles. That was surprising. We thought if they were going to run it, they'd do it outside, and thought we'd put it on the quarterback’s shoulders. Their staff, their quarterback, all their players got a great victory here tonight, and it was a tough loss for us."

Week 5 started brutally for the Dallas Cowboys as they lost embarrassingly to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football. That dropped them to 2-3 on the season, and considering how poorly they performed on both sides of the ball, that loss was especially deflating.



Hope felt lost, but that changed a bit on Sunday. The Cowboys didn't play during the weekend, but things really went their way, as every other team in the NFC East had a game to forget.

Replacement glory. Undrafted free agent Jalon Daniels had a cinematic showing on Thursday night. Making his second career start -- and doing so in prime time against one of the most popular teams in North American sports -- Daniels didn’t let the moment get too big for him. Instead, he was too fast for the Cowboys, too poised and too good. Daniels became only the second UDFA quarterback to start and defeat the Cowboys, joining Washington’s Ed Rubbert in 1987. That game was also a prime-time affair, a memorable Monday night amid a strike-shortened season in which Washington’s replacement players bested Dallas. It was the inspiration for the movie "The Replacements." On this evening, Daniels did his best Shane Falco impression from the start. He scrambled like a madman from the opening drive, fearless and fast, holding the ball a bit too long, but it didn’t matter. On an odyssey of a 15-play, 73-yard march, Daniels rushed twice for 11 yards and was 8-of-8 passing for 49 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown pass to Bucky Irving. In his first start filling in for an injured Baker Mayfield, a close loss last week to the Green Bay Packers, Daniels looked overwhelmed at times but showed promise. In this one, Daniels completed 19 of 25 pass attempts for 189 yards, the TD and rushed for 23 yards, but more impressively, he ignited a stagnant 28th-ranked total offense and an 0-4 squad to its first win and the offense’s finest performance of the year. Mayfield will heal up and return, but this glorious showing from Daniels will be remembered for quite some time.

Dallas Cowboys fans remember a time when Trevon Diggs was one of the better cornerbacks in the league as recently as 2021. In 2026, Diggs, now a member of the Seattle Seahawks, is not only viewed as a depth piece, but he is also being openly mocked by players who are supposed to fear him.



In Seattle's matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, Diggs tried to talk trash with future Hall of Fame receiver Mike Evans. Rather than simply yell back, Evans grabbed Diggs' jersey and turned him around to get a look at the name of the player who had the audacity to start something.

New York Giants News

The division nobody wants to win:



1. New York Giants -- 3-1-1

2.Philadelphia Eagles -- 2-3

3.Dallas Cowboys -- 2-3

4.Washington Commanders -- 1-3-1 pic.twitter.com/VBjOh3L9tR — Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) October 11, 2026

On one end of the blade, Skattebo’s powerful rushing style helped him accumulate 59 yards on the ground for New York, including a 19-yard run that helped the offense approach field-goal range during its second possession in overtime.

Ordinarily we would think of a New York Giants - Washington Commanders matchup as a contest for positioning in the top 10 of the next NFL Draft. This season, though, has looked different. After the Dallas Cowboys’ face plant against previously winless Tampa Bay, and with the Eagles’ core talent level increasingly suspect after retirements, trades, and injuries to key players and three consecutive losses, Giants-Commanders suddenly looked like a game with possible NFC East title implications.



On second thought, after watching these two teams play Alphonse and Gaston in overtime, maybe the NFL will decide to ban all NFC East teams from the playoffs. What did we learn from this unbelievable, ridiculous 27-27 tie?

The Giants wound up tying the Commanders at 27, after Washington coach Dan Quinn blew the end of overtime by letting the clock run out before his team could attempt a game-winning 42-yard field goal.

Ngakoue, 31, last played in the NFL in 2024, when he suited up for six games with the New England Patriots after joining the team following his release by the Baltimore Ravens in November. During his stint in Foxborough, he registered nine total tackles. In all, he compiled 14 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 11 games that season.

Jameis Winston’s day started shaky, with 7-of-16 completions for 72 yards and no touchdowns. In the second half, he went 21 of 28 for 211 yards and three touchdowns, with his completion percentage improving by leaps and bounds each quarter.

Philadelphia Eagles News

Head Coach Nick Sirianni and Eagles players speak with the media. #FlyEaglesFly https://t.co/u6jjfhnCdX — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 11, 2026

"I didn't make the right decision, and I lost us that game, and that's what I said to our guys," Sirianni said. "What hurts there is the guys fought so hard, and then I don't make the decision that I should make at the end of the game and I cost us that game, and I put that one on me."



Philadelphia went up 17-16 with eight seconds left thanks to a 48-yard Jake Elliott field goal, delivering what appeared to be an uplifting win for a team that lost a pair of starting offensive linemen in Lane Johnson (retirement) and Cam Jurgens (trade) this past week and was dealing with a long list of injuries.



But on the ensuing kickoff, the Eagles kicked the ball to Ameer Abdullah, keeping it in play instead of trying for the touchback. Abdullah returned it 53 yards to set up a game-winning 57-yard Cam Little field goal as time expired, dropping Philadelphia to 2-3 while the Jaguars improved to 4-1.



"Honestly, there was so little time for me to kind of gather myself between [the field goal and the kickoff], I just went out and did what I was told and wish it obviously turned out better," Elliott said.



"It sucks. You come all this way and you think you're in the driver's seat to win a big game, and now we're feeling pretty down."

Say what you want about all the injuries the Eagles have endured this season, but it's been their offense’s inability to do anything – nothing, really - in the second half that has led to this losing streak. The Eagles have scored just three second-half points in the last three games. The three they got from Elliott looked like they would win the game, but it wasn't to be.

Andy Dalton was a mistake. Right from the very start, trading a seventh-round pick for the veteran quarterback just seven months ago made little sense then and even less now after general manager Howie Roseman admitted to the error by cutting Dalton before he was able to get on a plane to London for Week 5.

1.D-Ham … the man. DaVon Hamilton doesn't practice long-snapping much, and he's in no hurry to do it for real again any time soon. But he snapped well enough under pressure Sunday to be a major storyline in one of the Jaguars' most memorable victories in recent memory. "You can't make it up," quarterback Trevor Lawrence said of Hamilton's role Sunday. "It's crazy." Hamilton, one of the NFL's best nose tackles, long-snapped Sunday after All-Pro long snapper Ross Matiscik sustained a first-quarter shoulder injury. "Whatever I can do, do it to help our team," Hamilton said. Hamilton snapped eight times Sunday, including on kicker Cam Little's 57-yard game-winning field goal as time expired. "I wasn't that nervous for that one," Hamilton said. "It just is what it is, got to do a job, get it done. Head Coach Liam Coen said Hamilton, who also snapped for Matiscik in a road victory over the Tennessee Titans last season, practices long snapping "a few snaps a week, maybe" – doing so mostly in walkthrough situations. "It's not in a live setting," Coen said, adding of Hamilton, "We trust him to do it." Said Hamilton, "Hopefully, I don't have to do it next week and we can move on. But it was fun."

The Eagles are suffering a huge injury crisis in the backfield, with Saquon Barkley and Tank Bigsby injured. Will Shipley got the nod in London, but now an injury to the third-string running back will likely see more volume for two Eagles.

Washington Commanders News

The Washington Commanders led the New York Giants 12-3 at halftime and 27-13 with 11:05 left. The Giants scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to force overtime. The game's final play was a comedy of errors as the team reached the Giants’ 24-yard line, but time expired before a field-goal attempt. Washington is now 1-3-1 as they will face the undefeated San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football in Week 6.

In a critical meeting with the New York Giants on Sunday, the Commanders squandered a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter, then frittered away one final chance to secure a needed victory with a baffling decision at the end of overtime that left them with a 27-27 tie.



“I’m in total disbelief my Commanders had such poor clock management in today’s overtime game against the Giants,” NBA legend and Commanders limited partner Magic Johnson wrote on X after the game. “All we had to do was kick the field goal and we would have won the game!”

“It sucks,” Daniels said. “As a competitor, you always come in and you want to win. … You put in so much work, so much time. Me personally, I put up a lot of time into recovery and rehab and to get back to the situation. So obviously you want to go out there and win.”

Commanders had An Inexcusable Ending | John Keim Report

John recaps Washington's shocking 27-27 tie against the New York Giants. He takes a look at the wild sequence of events to end the game and what's next for Dan Quinn, Jayden Daniels, and the Commanders locker room following a late game collapse.

The Commanders had multiple opportunities to take their first division win of the season against the New York Giants, from holding a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter to getting into field goal range in the final minute of overtime. But time ran out for the Commanders before they could secure a victory and instead walked off the field with a 27-27 tie.



"We were giving a lot of [opportunities] tonight to go find our win in all three phases, and we did not seize them," Quinn said.



In many ways, the Commanders checked off several of the necessary boxes to get a win. Jayden Daniels returned to the field and looked like his normal self, accounting for 302 total yards and two touchdowns. Jacory Croskey-Merritt had 82 yards on 11 carries, one of which went 33 yards for a touchdown. Terry McLaurin led the team with 64 receiving yards, and the defense forced two turnovers, bringing their total to seven in three weeks.

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