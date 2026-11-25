ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that after Wednesday's visit and workout, Brandon Aiyuk will join Washington's practice squad, according to Aiyuk's agent Drew Rosenhaus.

Look, we all get it: Brandon Aiyuk hasn't played football since the 2024 season, and his issues with the San Francisco 49ers ended badly. That said, for the Washington Commanders to get a former All-Pro at 28 in their building immediately without using a 53-man roster spot or shifting the roles already on the depth chart is worthy of an A- grade. There are some drawbacks, but a practice-squad deal gives the team time to see what he can still do on a football field.



Commanders GM Adam Peters worked in San Francisco's personnel department when the 49ers took Aiyuk with the 25th pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He was also there when Aiyuk had 75 catches for 1,342 yards and seven TDs before being named a second-team All-Pro just three years later. While Peters was doing his weekly spot on 106.7 The Fan on Wednesday morning, he spoke about why Aiyuk is worth evaluating: "One of the things that I don't think anybody can dispute is his work ethic, and he was one of the hardest workers on the team, and that's how he became an All-Pro type player for us in San Francisco." It certainly helped his case that he and Jayden Daniels are friends and former college teammates.



The truth here has always been that Aiyuk has not played a single snap since October 20, 2024, after tearing the ACL, MCL, and meniscus in his right knee. Peters said he hasn't spoken with Aiyuk over the past couple of years, adding: "I think we'd all be foolish to say that he's gonna jump right on where he left off."

Commanders GM Adam Peters talking about the type of impact Brandon Aiyuk might make this season.



Peters said, "anytime somebody hasn't played in two years you really have to temper the expectations...he looked really good. He looked like the guy that we knew." pic.twitter.com/7zl4nYqA3L — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) November 25, 2026

After Wednesday’s workout, Quinn liked what he saw: "He looked healthy. He looked good. He looked strong and explosive," Quinn said. "You're looking for people who can get in and out of breaks quickly and accelerate. And obviously, those are the things that you want to see. And he demonstrated all that."



Peters said the real test is in an NFL practice: “You can't replicate what you do out on the football field in a practice, in an NFL practice, or in an NFL game. So, those are the things we're going to look at and see where he's at.” Once Aiyuk signs, Washington can watch him work against its own defenders, see how quickly he picks up David Blough's offense, and find out what the timing with Daniels looks like now. A practice-squad spot doesn't put him in a game. The Commanders would have to elevate him or sign him to the 53-man roster first.



And there's no empty receiver room waiting for him. Antonio Williams just caught nine passes for 122 yards against Cincinnati and played 57 of Washington's 68 offensive snaps. Stefon Diggs and Treylon Burks have their own roles, too. The practice-squad plan lets Washington find out what Aiyuk has left while Williams keeps doing the job he's earned.



Washington has seven games left. Give Aiyuk the practice work and see whether he can still help Daniels. If he can, then Commanders head coach Dan Quinn and Blough have a decision to make. For a practice-squad move, I'd take that chance.



Follow us on Facebook for the latest Washington Commanders news, injury updates, analysis, and more from Commanders on SI.

The video of #Commanders QB Jayden Daniels elaborating on his relationship with Brandon Aiyuk: pic.twitter.com/UbZoMyH2Gp — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) November 25, 2026