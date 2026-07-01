ESPN’s Commanders Offseason Grade Has One Major Problem — And It Isn’t the Grade

The Washington Commanders getting a C+ from ESPN in its annual 2026 NFL offseason grades is not the part that should bother anyone all that much.



That is not to say that all fans will agree with it. It also does not mean the team had a bad offseason. The Commanders were active this offseason, especially on defense, where Odafe Oweh, Nick Cross, Amik Robertson, Leo Chenal, K’Lavon Chaisson, and first-round pick Sonny Styles gave the unit an instant facelift after last season’s struggles.



For the Commanders, 'active' does not mean 'finished.' Normally, we make a point of tracking the national media’s level of respect for Washington when it appears the team is being overlooked. This is not one of those moments, as the grade itself is not that hard to understand. Washington still has some spots, at least on the surface, that feel unsettled.



There will also likely be another wave of free-agent workouts and roster churn before camp and again before the regular season. That does not mean the Commanders will sign anyone, but it does mean the roster should not be treated as a final product yet.

Firing Kliff Kingsbury Wasn't a Blame Game—It Was a Structural Pivot

ESPN's 2026 NFL offseason grades: Washington Commanders | ESPN

The bigger issue with ESPN's breakdown was not the grade; it was the move the columnist chose to criticize the most. ESPN’s blurb listed the decision to move on from Kliff Kingsbury as offensive coordinator as the offseason move it most disliked. That was where the argument got shaky, as it went on to say that if anyone should be the one on the warmer seat, it was Dan Quinn. That is not necessarily an outrageous take, but it also does not make the Kingsbury decision wrong.

The Real Debate: Roster Question Marks at WR2 and Cornerback

As far as the roster is concerned, the Commanders need more clarity at receiver and cornerback. Terry McLaurin is the top receiver in the building, and adding Chig Okonkwo gives the offense access to a legit weapon at tight end. That is not the issue. The question is whether Washington already has a WR2 hidden on the roster who needs to step up, or whether it should add one once camp begins.



The names have stayed the same over the past few weeks as 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk and free-agent receiver Stefon Diggs have remained part of the national conversation. Both of those names will keep floating around in fan conversation even if neither should be treated as the answer.



A similar conversation can be had at cornerback, just without the same star-power names attached. Washington has options there, but it is fair to wonder whether it has enough proven depth to hold up for a full season.

Protecting the Franchise: Building an Offense That Outlasts Weekly Matchups

2024 Rookie Jayden Daniels pic.twitter.com/vNSn97mvCz — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) June 26, 2026

Moving on from Kingsbury should not be viewed through the lens of Washington blaming him for everything that went wrong last season. The defense was the clear issue, but a team can know one side of the ball is to blame and still understand the other side needs to change too. That also appears to be the point.



Washington is not just trying to get quarterback Jayden Daniels through weekly matchups. They are trying to build an offense around him that will last, headed by new offensive coordinator David Blough. This includes better protecting him by using a more traditional approach of lining him up under center, rather than constant shotgun, and using play-action more often off the run game.



That is not to say Kingsbury's offense lacked value. It may also not have provided the best long-term answer for where the Commanders want Daniels to go next. That is a fairly sizable difference, and a legitimate reason for Washington to make a change.



The C+ grade is fair, given the overall argument is that Washington still has work to do. But calling the Kingsbury firing the move to dislike most completely dodges what Washington appears to be trying to become.



The grade is not the problem. The explanation is where the debate begins.



Sign up for our free newsletter and follow the Burgundy & Gold on Facebook and Philip Hughes on X for the latest news. You can also subscribe to our Facebook Messenger News Channel, which is the fastest and easiest way to actually see our articles while on any Meta product.