Commanders, Kliff Kingsbury mutually agree to part ways

The Washington Commanders will have a new offensive coordinator in the 2026 season after Kliff Kingsbury and the organization have agreed to mutually part ways.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero was the first to break the news.

"The Commanders and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury have agreed mutually to part ways, per sources," Pelissero tweeted. "Kingsbury, who had one of the NFL’s top offenses in Jayden Daniels’ rookie year, has head coaching interest and otherwise will have multiple OC options."

Kingsbury out with Commanders

The news comes as a bit of a surprise considering the organization views Kingsbury in a positive light, but this is an opportunity for him to look at other head coaching opportunities or other high-level offensive coordinator jobs.

It will be tough for Daniels to move on given his respect to his, now former, offensive coordinator.

"I mean, I love working with Kliff. Me and him have a special relationship. We kind of built that over this past two years. And I kind of just wish I was out there more to play for him this past year. So I mean, that's kind of the focus for me in this off season. I was just rebuilding myself from the ground up and hopefully go out there and that's the most important thing to be available for my team," Daniels said via WUSA9.

It remains to be seen if Kingsbury will be a top candidate for head coaching positions with the Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants or Tennessee Titans, but Marcus Mariota believes he deserves a shot.

"I think so much of Kliff. One, a very good coach, unbelievable with the quarterbacks, but like an even better person. And when you're able to play for somebody that you truly like believe in and trust, I think that's why I ended up playing my best. So I'm biased. I think so highly of Kliff and we'll see what lays out for him. I would love to see him get another shot at it," Mariota said.

Now, the Commanders will have to search for their own offensive coordinator, but it should be an attractive position with Daniels as the quarterback for the foreseeable future. The search for Kingsbury's replacement should be immediate as one of the top offseason items for the Commanders.

