NFL Fines Fred Warner $65,673 for Hits Officials Let Go Against Commanders

The NFL announced its weekly list of fines for players on Saturday: among them were San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner’s two fines totaling $65,673 for two fourth-quarter hits on Washington Commanders tight end Chig Okonkwo.



On one of the hits, officials threw a flag, talked it over, then picked it up. Referee Adrian Hill announced there was no foul on the play.



The NFL fined Warner $17,911 for a hit on a defenseless player with 14:05 remaining in the fourth quarter and $47,762 for use of the helmet on a hit with 7:08 left. Both hits were against Okonkwo.

#49ers LB Fred Warner was fined $65,673 for two instances against the #Commanders — $17,911 for a hit on TE Chig Okonkwo (flag was thrown then picked up, with ESPN broadcast saying it should’ve stayed a penalty) and $47,762 for use of the helmet here that wasn’t flagged. pic.twitter.com/fxkApK6gLQ — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 24, 2026

The first infraction happened on the drive that ended with Rachaad White scoring a touchdown. The larger fine was for a hit on a possession that ended with Washington turning the ball over on downs. In a game decided by six points, those details matter.



The NFL, as always, hides behind its blanket published review policy that basically says its officiating department reviews every play and refers potential violations for disciplinary review. That same process lets players be fined without an on-field penalty, but the process certainly shines a funky light on what were almost certainly two missed calls amid a sea of questionable officiating.

The NFL fined 49ers LB Fred Warner $65,673 for two unnecessary roughness violations last week — including $47,762 for this hit on Commanders TE Chig Okonkwo.



Officials threw a flag on the play, but then picked it up. pic.twitter.com/Ro4ll4vtbX — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 24, 2026

One has to question how neither hit went down as a penalty, but one was flagged, then questioned and discussed, and somehow the refs on the field decided there was no foul, but then the league office feels he should pay for it. If safety rules are the standard and expected to be followed, the league needs to show that to all 32 teams. More importantly, getting it right the following Saturday afternoon, tucked away in a weekly report, still doesn’t explain why officials picked up a flag they had already thrown. The player took the hit, Washington got no penalty yardage, and the fine report offers no explanation for why officials picked up the flag. The entire incident is a really bad look for the NFL.



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