Commanders Rule Out Frankie Luvu, Chig Okonkwo for Week 2 vs. Cowboys

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn confirmed Friday what most have feared all week: Frankie Luvu and Chig Okonkwo will not play Sunday against Dallas. Both players missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, eliminating most of the drama over which way their availability might play out.



Washington's linebacker depth takes a hit with Jordan Magee already placed on injured reserve this week, and Luvu's groin injury keeping him out after also leaving the Eagles game early. This opens the door for rookie LB Sonny Styles to see more field time than he otherwise would, along with more from Leo Chenal.



With Okonkwo out, the Commanders will also have to rely more heavily on their deep tight end room to pick up the slack from losing one of the offense’s key weapons.



Friday's injury report still carries a lot of weight, as it will clarify the status of Javon Kinlaw, Jaylin Lane, and the group of limited edge defenders.

#Commanders Head Coach Dan Quinn said TE Chig Okonkwo and LB Frankie Luvu won't play against the #Cowboys on Sunday. — Commanders On SI (@CommandersOnSI) September 18, 2026

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