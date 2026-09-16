Commanders Injury Report: Frankie Luvu Sits Out as 8 Players Limited or DNP

The Commanders Injury Report for Week 2 opens with two real concerns and a large handful of secondary issues. Linebacker Frankie Luvu and tight end Chig Okonkwo did not practice on Wednesday. Six other players were limited, including Jaylin Lane, Dorance Armstrong, K’Lavon Chaisson, Charles Omenihu, Odafe Oweh, and Daron Payne.

Commanders Injury Report - Wednesday, September 16 | Commanders PR

Without a doubt, Luvu is the main concern after leaving the Eagles game with a groin injury. The team already placed linebacker Jordan Magee on the injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said Monday that the soft-tissue injuries need the most evaluation before Washington would know if he was available. "So, the four of them: Frankie had a groin, and Chig and Jordan both had hamstrings, and Tyler had an ankle. I'll have a better update Wednesday as to where they're at. Soft tissue ones, we'll need a day or two more with that. And then Tyler, if he can see how quickly he can turn around with his ankle. So I'll have a better update for you like who would be available for the game once I can see who can get into some practice work. I'll give you an update on that Wednesday, but those were the four to discuss."



Thursday is the most important day this week, with the key question being whether Luvu or Okonkwo will get back on the field at all.

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