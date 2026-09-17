Commanders Injury Report: Javon Kinlaw Added as Luvu, Okonkwo Miss Practice Again

Thursday brought news that one player was added to the Commanders' injury report as a non-participant, while another was removed from the limited section. Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw was held out of practice with a sore back, while DT Daron Payne returned to full participation. Linebacker Frankie Luvu remained the main story as he and tight end Chig Okonkwo missed practice for the second consecutive day.



Among those still listed as limited: Dorance Armstrong, K’Lavon Chaisson, Charles Omenihu, and Odafe Oweh. It's great to see Payne move into the positive section of this list.



It's not great to see Jaylin Lane's name remain with a groin injury; if his situation worsens, Luke McCaffrey could see his first playing time of the season. It was also good to see Kaytron Allen, Tyler Owens, and Chris Paul remain full participants. Friday will tell the bigger story. Luvu, Okonkwo, and Kinlaw are the three names to watch most closely after missing Thursday’s practice, while Washington will also want to see some of those limited defenders move back to full participation before heading to Dallas.



The good news is Payne already made that jump. The bad news is Washington still has enough names on the defensive side of the report that one rough Friday update could force Daronte Jones to start adjusting his Week 2 rotation before Sunday even arrives.

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