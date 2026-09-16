Commanders Place Jordan Magee on IR as Linebacker Depth Takes Another Hit

The Washington Commanders made several roster moves Wednesday, placing linebacker Jordan Magee on injured reserve after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles. The move means Magee will be unavailable for at least the next four games. With LB Frankie Luvu already dealing with a strained groin, moving Magee to IR immediately strains the team's depth.



Magee played nine defensive snaps in the Philly game as part of the team's rotation and another 22 on special teams, where his ability made him a valuable backup.



The team also made the Lucas Patrick signing official. He brings nine years of NFL experience and multiple starts at center and both guard spots to the Commanders' fold, where experience is much needed.



Washington also signed OLB Marvin Jones Jr. and LB Austin Keys to the practice squad. With uncertainty at linebacker, adding two more players to the room for insurance isn't a bad idea, although Magee's snaps will likely be split among the rest of the rotation.



With only a couple of days left to prepare for a trip to Dallas, the next injury report will give us a better sense of whether this is just a depth problem or something that affects the starting group directly.

We have made the following roster moves:

- Placed LB Jordan Magee on the Reserve/Injured List

- Signed G Lucas Patrick

- Signed OLB Marvin Jones Jr. and LB Austin Keys to the practice squad pic.twitter.com/PY6HDSFva0 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 16, 2026

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