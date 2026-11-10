Commanders’ Must-Win Giants Rematch Hinges on Replacing Five Players From the Tie

The last time the Washington Commanders and New York Giants played, the game ended in a 27-27 tie after both teams missed chances to win in overtime. That day, Stefon Diggs was inactive, and Jer'Zhan (Johnny) Newton was on injured reserve. Terry McLaurin, Dyami Brown, Daron Payne, Jacory "Bill" Croskey-Merritt, and Javon Kinlaw played; all five are now on IR.



A month later, Washington has managed only one win since, and will enter the game at 2-5-1 after losing 20-13 to the Rams in Week 9. Commanders head coach Dan Quinn acknowledged the importance of Thursday's game during his presser on Monday: "But what I will say is, like, man, we need this win this week. There’s no doubt." Washington heads to MetLife Stadium this week three games behind the 5-2-1 Giants in the NFC East, where another loss would push Quinn’s team further out of the race.

Jayden Daniels Has a Different Supporting Cast

McLaurin caught four passes for 62 yards in the first meeting, while Brown played 23 offensive snaps. Diggs gives Daniels another proven receiver against New York, but getting him involved has been an issue of its own. He finished with three catches for 51 yards on 38 offensive snaps against the Rams. “So he’s definitely, like, in the front of our thinking. And so we need him, you know,” Quinn said about Diggs Monday. Washington needs that thinking to turn into completions before it’s chasing the game in the final minutes.



Van Jefferson has a much bigger part in this offense now, too. He played just three offensive snaps against the Giants, compared with 36 against Los Angeles, where he caught five passes for 58 yards and a touchdown. Antonio Williams’ workload has grown from 42 snaps in the tie to 52 against the Rams. Jefferson should stay involved even if Treylon Burks returns from the foot injury that kept him out Sunday. He gave Blough another weapon to work with.



The backfield has changed as well. Croskey-Merritt ran for 82 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries in the first meeting. Rachaad White and Austin Ekeler handled the running-back snaps against the Rams. I’d get both involved early Thursday and make New York account for them as runners and receivers. Blough has to find production there alongside everything he’s asking of the wideouts.

🚨 TOUCHDOWN COMMANDERS 🚨



BILL CROSKEY-MERRITT IS GONE 💨



Washington takes an early 7-0 lead vs. the Giants! pic.twitter.com/RDAz8I7XNg — Commanders Nation (@WasCommandersCP) October 11, 2026

Newton Returns to a Front Missing Payne and Kinlaw

Daronte Jones has two substantial workloads to replace up front. Payne played 63 of Washington’s 89 defensive snaps in the tie, while Kinlaw played 56. Payne also recorded a sack and a forced fumble. With both players now on IR, Washington will ask a different group to handle the interior work and create some disruption of their own.



Newton’s return to the lineup helps, but his first game back also shows how much work falls on the rest of the rotation. He played 20 defensive snaps against the Rams, while Shy Tuttle played 43, Tim Settle 33, and Ricky Barber 15. I’d keep sharing that work, with Newton’s workload based on what he’s ready to handle. Getting him back gives Jones another option; it doesn’t fill both openings on its own.



Blough has to get production from a different supporting cast, and Jones has to make this rotation hold up for four quarters. That’s the job Thursday. Quinn’s staff needs useful contributions from the players available now, with little room left for another game that ends in explanations.



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