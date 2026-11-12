Who Will Win the NFC East? Giants vs Cowboys on Kalshi

The NFC East is becoming a two-team race between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys. Currently, it’s the Giants' division to lose, and Kalshi’s NFC East market is leaning that way, with a 62% chance the Giants win the division title.

Just under a month ago, the Cowboys were favored at 44% to win the NFC East, while the Giants had 25%. A $10 trade pays $5.70 on the Giants winning and $22.82 on the Cowboys.

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Giants to lose

The Giants have been one of the season’s biggest surprises despite suffering one of the worst injuries with Jaxson Dart going down for the year in Week 2. Since the Dart injury, the Giants have responded by going 4-1-1, starting with Jameis Winston and continuing with newly acquired JJ McCarthy.

To this point, the Giants sit top-15 in both offense and defense with 22.8 points and 333.1 total yards for and 21.5 points and 301.4 yards against. Five of the Giants' last nine games came against teams not in playoff contention, giving them a chance to bolster their division standing even more.

Cowboys still in the race

Dallas (4-5) is only 1.5 games out from the top of the NFC East. The Cowboys still have three divisional games remaining, including Week 17 against the Giants, to catch up. There are no questions about the Cowboys as a top-10 unit on offense in the league, putting up 27.3 points and over 360 yards per game.

Dallas’s defense could cost them, allowing 26.2 points and over 370 yards per game. Outside of the remaining divisional games, the Cowboys have tough games against the San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, and Jacksonville Jaguars remaining, which could force them further down the division standings.

It’s worth noting that Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer has a market open on Kalshi on whether he’ll be fired or not this season, which is trending up.

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