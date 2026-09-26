Commanders Get Some Good News, But Week 3 Challenge Just Got Harder — Burgundy Roundup

Inside tonight’s Burgundy Roundup: How Frankie Luvu’s injury changes the defensive front, Dorance Armstrong’s return, and attacking the Cowboys' green-dot rookie. | HTTR4LIFE LLC

The Washington Commanders spent Friday preparing for their first home game of the season against the red-hot Seattle Seahawks, who have won their last 12 straight, including last year's Super Bowl. The good thing about streaks is that they end. Will the Burgundy and Gold be the team to make that happen? That remains to be seen, but at 0-2 a long week of hearing voices outside the building tell them they cannot do something might be enough to motivate them toward a big win.



The big news of the day was, without a doubt, that quarterback Jayden Daniels does not need surgery on his dislocated elbow. Right now, he's listed as out for Sunday's game, but moving forward, he's week-to-week, which means he's not on injured reserve, but he's not ready either.

The injury report revealed the worst news of the day, as the five players who haven't practiced all week - Daniels, Nick Cross, Chig Okonkwo, Frankie Luvu, and Sam Cosmi — will all miss the game against the Seahawks. For Seattle, safeties Julian Love and Ty Okada will miss the game, while quarterback Sam Darnold has no injury status and will play.



Washington will try to turn Sunday's game into the ultimate trap game for Seattle without letting themselves think about the possibility of 0-3 staring them directly in the face. Hopefully the sting of 0-2 wears off for them before the ghosts of Weeks 1 & 2 cause issues.



Week 3 is the perfect time to highlight the pack of rookies the team still has on the main roster. The Commanders Rookie Power Ranking gives us a chance to list this group of young men by hierarchy.



One conversation that has gotten odd over the last few weeks is the receiver rotation, with Dyami Brown taking more snaps than the players who surround him, who have outproduced him.

Remembering Monte Coleman and Sonny Jurgensen 💛 pic.twitter.com/MCfN8JCpP6 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 25, 2026

Commanders News From the Day

“I’ve been through it all. I’ve literally been through it all,” McLaurin said this week. “I’ve been in multiple situations where it’s been challenging. I’ve been in a situation where everything’s clicking.”



There is a painful truth in that wording. While McLaurin isn’t even trying to mask the early-season struggles preventing the Commanders from launching fully, he’s also acknowledging the single season he’s experienced as a pro where everything seemed to go to plan.

Jones plans to simplify the calls coming onto the field from the sidelines in Washington's home opener. That should speed things up, allowing players to get into their correct positions pre-snap and hopefully avoiding any unnecessary complications.

Coach Mike Macdonald on Sam Darnold full go to start Sunday for #Seahawks at Washington, Julian Love’s new injury and not knowing how long he’ll be out.



Said after this: “Really bummed about Julian, obviously.” @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/g400MhbyOU — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) September 25, 2026

Instead, general manager Randy Clarke is planning to grow the capacity of Stadium-Armory station and debut a new Gold Line bus rapid transit route to hook Union Station to the new stadium through H Street and Benning Road NE.

I had a great one on one chat with Treylon Burks today after practice.



He told me this team is sticking together and believes it will eventually pay off. pic.twitter.com/u8sO8LJnXS — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) September 24, 2026

To me, this is the definition of insanity. CLEARLY the young man is broken and I don’t know if there is an immediate fix for him in his current role. Coaches, players and fans seem to be fed up with him, and more bad play will just dig him deeper into the hole he’s already in.

#Commanders CB Trey Amos walking out to practice….still on IR. pic.twitter.com/OqnYzGr0u1 — CWallSports (@cwallse) September 25, 2026

It will be a challenge. But there were some glimmers of hope in Week 2, including solid play from Mariota and standout performances by RB Rachaad White, RT Josh Conerly Jr, OLB K’Lavon Chaisson, and DT Javon Kinlaw, as well as flashes from a few others, including rookie WR Antonio Williams, veteran WR Dyami Brown, LT Brandon Coleman and CB Amik Robertson.

Podcasts

John Keim Report - Five Thoughts: Jayden Daniels, the pass rush, bad starts and a look at Seattle

John gives his five thoughts ahead of Washington's Week 3 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. John discusses the latest storylines including Jayden Daniels not expecting to be placed on injured reserve, Washington's new pass rush room, the historically poor starts, and more.

No Surgery, JD5 Week to Week

Kevin opened with reaction to the breaking news from this morning that Jayden Daniels will not be getting surgery and will not be put on the Injured Reserve List. Kevin also previewed and picked the Washington-Seattle game. Jay Gruden jumped on with thoughts on Daniels along with his Washington-Seattle outlook and his "NFL Lock of the Week".

The HTTR4LIFE Mailbag

Don't forget to send your mailbag questions to: hailbng+si@gmail.com

Flashback Friday

September 25, 1977



Redskins legend John Riggins — the Diesel — scores as the trailer on a hook-and-lateral.



It's like spotting a rare, exotic species on the Serengeti.



The play, however, was nullified due to a penalty. Still pretty cool to see. pic.twitter.com/cWONl7KWKn — Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) September 25, 2026

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