Commanders Kicker Battle Opens Without a Clear Leader
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The kicker competition is one of the few roster battles that can be decided almost entirely by the numbers produced on the field, and Thursday gave Jake Moody and Drew Stevens their first opportunity to show what they had and create some separation. Both kickers were at the top of their game on Thursday, going 6-for-6. The only problem with both being perfect on the first day was that it left the competition exactly where it began, without a clear leader.
Neither Kicker Gains Ground
Moody is the incumbent kicker, and the team liked him enough to re-sign him in March. He joined the Commanders late last season and made 10 of his last 11 field-goal attempts for Washington.
Stevens is the undrafted kicker from Iowa who was brought in specifically to compete and push Moody in camp. Stevens is not just some camp leg; he's actually the record holder in several categories in Hawkeye history with legitimate range after a college career that included 12 field goals from at least 50 yards.
Thursday was not the first time the two matched each other’s production, with both also going 6-for-6 during the final practice of minicamp. While not missing is never a bad thing, and the team is probably enjoying it, it could make the battle stretch out longer than expected.
Pressure Will Decide More Than One Perfect Practice
Of course, kicking accuracy alone will not decide which kicker Washington keeps. The staff will keep a running chart of each kick so they can evaluate range, consistency, ability to operate with the snapper and holder, and how each kicker responds after a miss. Commanders HC Dan Quinn plans to introduce 'game-like conditions' that will come at each kicker in an unscripted way throughout camp to gauge responses. Preseason games will provide the best test with game-time situations, including a live opposing rush and actual consequences.
Moody has the experience advantage, having already spent time in the NFL, while Stevens must prove his college production can stand up against the pro game's pressure. Thursday strengthened each kicker’s case without weakening the other’s.
At the end of the day, both kickers remained perfect, but Washington was no closer to answering who will handle the job once the regular season starts.
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Philip Hughes covers the Washington Commanders with a focus on daily news, film analysis, roster construction, player development, and the fan culture surrounding one of the NFL’s most scrutinized teams. A longtime sports writer and content creator, Hughes has spent more than 20 years building football audiences across the interwebs and following the daily beat of the NFC East. email: hailbng+si@gmail.comFollow NFLFanzone