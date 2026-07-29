Washington Was Already Prepared for Wes Welker’s Expanded Role - Commanders Daily

Commanders Daily | Philip Hughes | HTTR4LIFE LLC

The Washington Commanders parted ways with tight ends coach Ben Steele on Monday just before the start of training camp. On Tuesday, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn announced that offensive assistant Wes Welker will now be working with the tight ends.



Welker previously worked with the tight end group during minicamp while Steele was on personal leave. That previous experience gave the staff confidence that Welker could handle the room and that the players would respond well.

Wes Welker will be working with the tight ends, and that’s how we’ll proceed forward. We haven’t discussed the title all the way through yet, but that’s where we’re headed in that space. He’s working with the tight ends moving forward here. Commanders HC Dan Quinn

Obviously, losing a position coach literally days before camp opens is not ideal. But having Welker work with the tight ends previously should help limit the disruption within that room. He knows the offense and its terminology, and most importantly, the players already know him.



While Washington may not have announced a permanent solution, having Welker in the role will help with continuity within the system. The move gives the team someone they can trust without having to scramble for an outside replacement unfamiliar with the offense and its players after a long offseason of preparation.

Back at #Commanders mini camp. Tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo getting some work in with offensive assistant Wes Welker pic.twitter.com/vmRelOxCMO — Martenzie Johnson (@10zJohnson) June 17, 2026

Trey Amos Injury Update

Commanders cornerback Trey Amos remains on the Active/PUP list as Washington begins training camp. Washington GM Adam Peters explained Tuesday that Amos dealt with soft-tissue soreness during the offseason, prompting the team to take a cautious approach with his return.

Yeah, I think with Trey, he’s doing really well. I think the first thing I’ll say is he’s been outstanding in his rehab and really, you know, taken all the things that the medical team has asked him to do and done really well. With him, just had a little soft-tissue soreness in the offseason, so we wanted to just take it slow. So, he’s actually, he’s doing really well right now. Just had a report on him earlier. He should be back soon as well. Just wanted to be overly cautious there, but he’s doing great. He’ll be back pretty soon. Commanders GM Adam Peters

It's important to note that this update sounds like the front office is being cautious to avoid aggravating the issue. With the team sorting through a crowded room, Amos needs on-field practice time more than ever to establish where he fits within the rotation.

Red-Zone Focus to Open Camp

A detail view of the Washington Commanders helmet before the game at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Washington will hold its first training camp practice session Wednesday morning. Quinn said Tuesday that the team would open the first two practices with an emphasis on red-zone work.



That particular emphasis on the red zone certainly fits the team's gradual ramp-up plan at the opening of camp. Working in a condensed area will allow the staff to evaluate personnel groupings, communication, and situational execution without immediately putting players through an extended full-field workload. It should also provide an early look at which personnel groupings Washington plans to use inside the 20-yard line.

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