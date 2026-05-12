Commanders UDFA K Drew Stevens Confident Heading Into Position Battle

The Washington Commanders are in full offseason mode after welcoming their new free agent haul and rookie class to the DMV.

This past weekend, the Commanders hosted their rookie minicamp for their draft picks, undrafted free agents, and those looking to make a roster who haven't been signed.

One of those players that will have attention on them throughout the offseason is undrafted free agent (UDFA) kicker Drew Stevens from Iowa, as he looks to compete for the starting kicker job with veteran Jake Moody.

Stevens was a participant at the Commanders' rookie minicamp, and when speaking with NBC4 Sports' JP Finlay after the first day, the young kicker talked about other teams that were involved before landing in Washington, and he seems to be confident as he heads into his position battle with Moody.

Stevens Comfortable From 60+

"Comfortable? Let's just say we're indoors, to keep the numbers consistent. But probably, 60, 65, in there," Stevens explained. It was a confident gesture about the trust that he has in his leg, and he went even further when discussing the kicks he was making during day one of camp.

"I think it was 53," Stevens continued. "I mean, it was windy today, so. I could have gone further back. I hadn't kicked in like four days, kind of knocking some rust off, so I didn't go too far back today."

Iowa Hawkeyes place kicker Drew Stevens (18) | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stevens, a Lou Groza Award Semifinalist in 2022 and 2023, is Iowa's all-time leader in field goals made (76) and ranks second in the college's all-time points with 352.

Finishing his collegiate career hitting 80 percent of his field goals, he wasn't necessarily known for having a big leg. However, he does hold the Iowa record for longest field goal made (58 yards) and the most 50+ yard field goals (12).

The Competition

Moody took over kicking duties for the Commanders late last season to help stabilize the position that ranked near the bottom of the league. Moody represents a safe floor at kicker for the Commanders as he knows how things work and is comfortable playing in Northwest Stadium.

While Moody might enter the competition with a slight advantage thanks to that safe floor, Stevens' ceiling is undeniable. Yes, he still has some refinement needed when it comes to his accuracy, but he offers the Commanders a young player with confidence who can help change the game on a dime.

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